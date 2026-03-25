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BML Munjal University Launches MA in Public Policy Programme for Future Leaders

BML Munjal University Launches MA in Public Policy Programme for Future Leaders

Education

BML Munjal University Launches MA in Public Policy Programme for Future Leaders

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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BML Munjal University has officially launched a Master of Arts (MA) in Public Policy programme, marking a significant step toward strengthening policy education in India.

Introduced under the university’s School of Liberal Studies, the programme is designed to equip students with interdisciplinary knowledge and practical skills across governance, technology, climate change, and social development.

The course will commence in August 2026, with a two-year structure spanning four semesters.

Focus on Real-World Policy Challenges

The MA in Public Policy programme emphasizes hands-on learning and real-world engagement, preparing students to tackle complex societal challenges.

According to Dr. Arindam Banerjee, Dean of the School of Liberal Studies, the programme has been carefully designed to reflect the rapidly evolving global landscape.

He highlighted that today’s policymaking environment is shaped by overlapping transitions—geopolitical, technological, ecological, and economic—requiring a new generation of policy professionals who can respond with inclusive and practical solutions.

Students enrolled in the programme will:

  • Analyze real policy problems

  • Conduct independent research

  • Develop policy-facing projects

  • Build strong analytical and ethical foundations

Interdisciplinary Learning at the Core

One of the key strengths of the programme is its interdisciplinary approach. By combining insights from economics, political science, technology, and environmental studies, the curriculum aims to provide a holistic understanding of policymaking.

This approach ensures that graduates are not only theoretically informed but also capable of designing actionable solutions in diverse sectors.

Launch Event Highlights Policy Debates

To mark the launch, BMU collaborated with the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies to host a Policy-Insights Lecture titled “Growth, Inequality and Public Policy in Contemporary India.”

The event featured prominent experts, including Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Ghosh emphasized the urgent need to understand economic growth and inequality as interconnected challenges, urging policymakers to develop strategies that promote inclusive and sustainable development.

She noted that in a rapidly changing global order, public policy must be adaptive and resilient to external shocks.

Preparing Students for a Changing World

The programme comes at a time when governments and institutions worldwide are grappling with complex issues such as climate change, digital transformation, and economic disparity.

BMU’s initiative aims to prepare students to:

  • Navigate global and local policy challenges

  • Engage with diverse stakeholders

  • Contribute to sustainable development goals

  • Drive evidence-based decision-making

Beyond the Classroom: Policy Assembly Initiative

In addition to the academic programme, BMU plans to host a Policy Assembly, a simulation of democratic policymaking open to students from various institutions.

This initiative will allow participants to experience:

  • Stakeholder negotiations

  • Policy debates

  • Collaborative decision-making

Such practical exposure is expected to enhance students’ understanding of how policies are shaped in real-world scenarios.

Programme Details and Opportunities

The MA in Public Policy programme will have a total fee of INR 6 lakh for two years, with scholarship opportunities available for eligible students.

By combining academic rigor with experiential learning, the programme aims to create a new generation of policy professionals capable of addressing India’s most pressing challenges.

With the launch of its MA in Public Policy programme, BML Munjal University is positioning itself at the forefront of policy education in India. As the demand for skilled policy experts continues to grow, such initiatives could play a crucial role in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.

  • BML Munjal University Launches MA in Public Policy Programme for Future Leaders
  • BML Munjal University Launches MA in Public Policy Programme for Future Leaders

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