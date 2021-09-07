Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Faceless assessment: FinMin eases rules for authentication of e-records submission

FinMin eases income tax rules for authentication of e-records submission

Business

Faceless assessment: FinMin eases rules for authentication of e-records submission

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) amended income tax rules on Monday to ease authentication of records submitted in faceless assessment proceeding. The ministry said the amended rule provides that electronic records submitted through registered account of the taxpayers in the income tax department’s portal shall be deemed to have been authenticated by the taxpayer by electronic verification code (EVC).



“Therefore, where a person submits an electronic record by logging into his registered account in designated portal of the income tax department, it shall be deemed that the electronic record has been authenticated by EVC…,” it said.

The ministry said this simplified process would also be available to companies, or tax audit cases and they are mandatorily required to authenticate the electronic records by digital signature.

“In order to provide the benefit of the simplified process of authentication by EVC to these persons (such as companies, tax audit cases, etc.) , it has been decided to extend the simplified process of authentication by EVC to these persons also,” the ministry added.

Hence, assessees who are mandatorily required to authenticate electronic records by digital signature shall be deemed to have authenticated the electronic records when they submit the record through their registered account in the Income tax department’s portal.

Legislative amendments in this regard would be brought in due course.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Byju's acquires Gradeup to strengthen exam prep vertical

Byju’s acquires Gradeup to strengthen exam prep vertical
By September 7, 2021
CAIT criticizes Gujarat for signing MoU with Amazon

CAIT criticizes Gujarat for signing MoU with Amazon
By September 7, 2021
Fashion ecommerce platform Myntra partners with Better Cotton Initiative

Myntra partners with Better Cotton Initiative
By September 7, 2021
Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report

Environment

Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report
Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane

News

Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane
To Top
Loading...