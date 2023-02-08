Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

France’s Total puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold for now

France's Total puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold for now

Business

France’s Total puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold for now

Press Trust of India
Published on

France’s TotalEnergies, one of the largest foreign investors in billionare Gautam Adani’s business empire, said it has put on hold participation in Indian conglomerate’s USD 50 billion hydrogen project pending results of an audit launched following allegations by a US short-seller.



While the partnership with Adani group was announced in June last year, TotalEnergies has not yet signed a contract, the French group’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said at earnings call. As per the June 2022 announcement, TotalEnergies was to take 25 per cent equity in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) – the Adani Group firm that is investing USD 50 billion over 10 years in green hydrogen ecosystem that includes an initial production capacity of 1 million tonnes before 2030.

Also read: No proposal to increase overseas investment limits for MFs: Das

“Obviously, the hydrogen project will be put on hold until we have clarity,” Pouyanne said. TotalEnergies, which has an exposure of USD 3.1 billion in Adani group, will wait for the result of an audit launched by the conglomerate in response to allegations of accounting and financial fraud levelled by Hindenburg Research. Adani group has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them malicious and an “attack on India”.

“It was announced, nothing was signed. It doesn’t exist,” Pouyanne said, referring to the hydrogen venture. “Mr Adani has other things to deal with now, it’s just good sense to pause things while the audit goes forward.”


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Telangana will play pivotal role in India's e-mobility transition: Minister KTR

Telangana will play pivotal role in India’s e-mobility transition: Minister KTR
By February 8, 2023
France's Total puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold for now

France’s Total puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold for now
By February 8, 2023
GROWiT collaborates with Jai Kisan and KVK Narayangaon to enhance the state of farmers in India

GROWiT collaborates with Jai Kisan, KVK Narayangaon to help farmers
By February 8, 2023
Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round led by Better Capital

Funding News

Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round
WorkIndia raises USD 12 million from Nintendo founding family, Insitor and others

Funding News

WorkIndia raises USD 12 million from Nintendo founding family, Insitor and others
DGCA to seek report from SpiceJet on Delhi airport incident

Travel

DGCA to seek report from SpiceJet on Delhi airport incident
To Top
Loading...