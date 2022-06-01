Business
GreenZo Energy plans Rs 400 cr investment to set up electrolyser factory
GreenZo Energy on Wednesday said it is planning to invest up to Rs 400 crore to set up a 250 MW electrolyser factory. The company will also spend Rs 70 crore on the R&D (Research & Development) for the production of the green hydrogen electrolyzer in 2022-23, the company said.
In a statement, the company said, “It plans to set up a 250 MW electrolyser factory, which would consume an investment of Rs 3-4 billion by the end of 2025. This will ensure the availability of end-to-end solutions within the country and cut down dependence on imports for this key equipment. Local production of electrolysers is crucial to bringing the cost of green hydrogen to USD 1-2 per kilogram by 2030”.
Sandeep Agarwal, founder and Chairman of GreenZo Energy, said the company will invest over Rs 70 million on the R&D department on technology for production of the green hydrogen electrolyzer in 2022-23. The statement did not provide any further information related to the location of the plant.