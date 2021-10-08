HackerEarth recorded revenue growth of 144% increase in India and 185% in the US between Q3 2020-21. This was accelerated by the launch of HackerEarth for Enterprises, the industry’s first comprehensive platform that utilizes every step of the tech employee lifecycle from sourcing, screening, interviewing and continuously engaging developer and data science talent.









Catalysts for this growth include the continued shift to remote workplaces and the subsequent spike in demand for a solution that improves and unifies the current fragmented market solutions in the developer hiring funnel.

Accordingly, HackerEarth released an enhanced version of FaceCode as a standalone solution for conducting technical interviews with developers. The company also completed several key integrations with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), including LinkedIn Talent Hub and Lever.

Sachin Gupta, CEO, HackerEarth, said that regardless of industry, software continues to be the core driver of innovation and competitive advantage for enterprises large and small. “To meet the needs of our software-driven world, companies must put strategic thought into building the tech teams responsible for developing the software and applications of tomorrow. More and more tech and HR professionals are realizing the advantages of having comprehensive visibility of their developer and data science talents, and this is underpinning the mutual growth, success of us and our community.”

As a result of HackerEarth’s investments in its 6.5 million-strong developer community and in product development and tech integrations, organizations are able to effectively manage their entire developer lifecycle. This includes engaging and sourcing talent via hackathons and hiring challenges, building assessments in minutes, running coding interviews and upskilling employees as new technologies and trends in software/application development emerge.

HackerEarth is a global company that helps large enterprises recruit, evaluate and upskill developers based on specific skills. The company’s platform enables recruiters to make the most accurate and informed decisions about candidates, improve hiring efficiencies, facilitate continuous learning and development, and ensure the right developers are matched with the right positions.