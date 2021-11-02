Hiring activity in India grows by 43% annually in Oct ‘21: Naukri JobSpeak

India Inc’s hiring activity once again surpassed pre-Covid levels, showcasing a 19% uptick vs Oct ’19. The country’s premier index was trending at 2523 in Oct ’21, recording 43% year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth Vs Oct’20 according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report.









IT (+85%) leads hiring among sectors followed by Telecom/ISP (+84%) and Retail (+51%)

Demand for tech professionals continued to soar as the sector witnessed a significant 85% Y-O-Y growth in Oct’21. The upcoming launch of 5G and related services coupled with the government’s product linked incentive scheme (PLI) and the recent relief package for players in the field has boosted employment opportunities in the Telecom/ISP sector that grew by 84% in Oct ’21.

Hiring activity has also picked up in sectors like Retail (+51%) and Hospitality/Travel (+48%) with the ongoing holiday season, opening up of major offline outlets and peak sale season for e-commerce retailers. Other sectors like Education/Teaching (+41%) and Banking/Financial Services (+39%) also experienced growth as compared to Oct’20.

Hiring activity in metros surpasses tier 2 cities once again, grows by 59% annually in Oct ‘21

Growth of the IT-Software/Software Services sector has enabled metro cities to outperform their tier – II counterparts in the annual growth charts. The average Y-O-Y growth recorded in metro cities was 59% whereas non-metros grew at a slower pace of 30%. Bengaluru (+84%), Hyderabad (+80%), Pune (+69%) and Chennai (+57%) recorded the highest Y-O-Y growth in Oct’21. Hiring activity was also positive in Delhi/NCR (+51%) and Mumbai (+46%) while Kolkata (+26%) witnessed relatively slower growth. Among the non-metros, Ahmedabad (+72%) witnessed maximum growth in Oct ‘21 followed by Coimbatore (+37%), Jaipur (+31%), Vadodara (+17%) and Chandigarh (+17%).

8-12 yrs band once again records highest annual growth as all experience bands see Y-O-Y growth

Hiring across all experience bands was positive in Oct’21 as compared to Oct’20 with demand for senior professionals belonging to the 8-12 yrs (+55%) bracket witnessing maximum traction. Demand was also positive for professionals in the 0-3 yrs (+36%), 4-7 yrs (+45%), 13-16 yrs (+36%,) and above 16 yrs (+30%) brackets.

Commenting on the report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “Overall hiring activity in India once again surpassed pre-pandemic levels in Oct’21; Trending at 2523, the JobSpeak Index marked a 19% growth as compared to Oct ’19 indicating continuous revival and recovery. Sectors like Hospitality/Travel and Retail, which were most impacted during the peak pandemic, have outperformed other major sectors bringing cheer to job seekers across the country.”