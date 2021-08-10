A Parliament Standing Committee has warned that corruption in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) may spiral out of control if strict action is not taken. It noted that a large number of vigilance cases has been registered against officials of the FCI.









In its report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution said it is pained to know that despite taking various remedial measures, a large number of vigilance cases have been registered against FCI officials during the years 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The committee has discussed in detail the incidence of corruption and bribery cases in FCI during the last three years and current year. Headed by TMC member Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the committee pointed out three specific cases of which one is related to a general manager in Haryana, five complaints have been registered against him; two other cases are related to a manager in Udaipur.

It observed that a complaint against GM (Haryana) is pending and in the case of the Manager (commercial), Udaipur District and Manager (Accounts), Udaipur, charge sheets have been issued and penalty imposed. “The Committee further found that during 2020-21, three cases have been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and three cases to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC),” the committee said. “The Committee are of the view that corruption in FCI may spiral out of control if strict action is not taken.”

As such, it recommended that FCI should strengthen its vigilance mechanism in coordinating with the States/UTs so as to detect corrupt practices by FCI officers and take stringent punitive action against them, if found guilty. To uproot the evil of corruption, the committee believes senior officials should be held accountable.

It recommended FCI staff may be transferred after a fixed period to avoid creation of vested interests and efforts should be made for early disposal of pending cases.