Godrej will empower the carpenter community in the east with regular training programmes focused on specialized tools. The company is reaching out to the carpenter community as it has been an integral part of their business.









Shyam Motwani, executive V-P and business head, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, told ToI that for decades, the carpenter community has been an integral part of their business, contributing to around 30% of the overall revenue. “We have taken up several carpenters-led drives pertaining to replacement and upgradation of locks in the east. We have imparted skill development training to nearly 1,59,000 youths till March 2021,” he said. “The east zone has been a priority market for Godrej Locks as it contributes to 26% of its total business.”

Motwani highlighted that during the pandemic, the company has stayed in touch with the carpenter community through WhatsApp groups made by the sales team. Moreover, the company has adopted community engagement as one of the key strategies for the empowerment of carpenters and contractors who get incentives on the purchase of Godrej locks products. The enrolled members of GVLC get free accident insurance cover.

The executive stated that the Kolkata market has shown phenomenal potential, contributing to 12% of the sales. “Despite the pandemic, we continued with our product innovations in keeping with consumers’ needs and we launched contactless safety access solutions last year. With the restrictions being lifted, we have plans to increase our penetration in this market by 40% and launch specially designed products like mortise handles and rim locks. We are also planning to raise the enrollment of carpenters for the GVLC by 200%.”

Furthermore, the company has come up with Godrej Vishesh Labh Club (GVLC) – a digital platform that can be downloaded on smartphones. So far, more than 20,000 carpenters and contractors across India have downloaded this app. Till now, over 3,000 carpenters have signed up with it from Kolkata, which stands second to Bengaluru in terms of enrollment.