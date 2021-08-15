With several projects in Gujarat being among the largest globally, the state’s competition is now with the world and not with other states in India, says Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He highlighted that the world’s tallest “Statue of Unity” is constructed in Gujarat.









“The world’s largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi stadium is in Gujarat. The world’s largest 30,000-MW renewable energy park is in Gujarat, the world’s largest CNG port is at Bhavnagar in Gujarat,” CM Rupani said. “The country’s largest commercial complex in Surat, the first International Financial Services at GIFT City, the largest smart industrial city at Dholera SIR Park, are all in Gujarat.”Rupani said Gujarat tops the country in the production of cumin, cotton and groundnut and has the lowest unemployment rate.

He claimed Gujarat was the only state that successfully tackled the COVID-19 pandemic during the second wave without going for a complete lockdown. CM Rupani said the Gujarat government is committed to fighting a possible third wave of COVID-19 and has made preparations for the same. “The state tackled the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic through collective leadership, daily monitoring and decision-making of the core committee,” he said. “Gujarat is the only state in the entire country which did not go for a complete lockdown. We tackled the first and second waves of coronavirus with limited control. Now, with the experiences of the second wave, we are ready for the third wave. Let us pray to God that we don’t get to face the third wave. But in case we do, we are committed to fight the third wave and have made all preparations.”

Rupani said the Gujarat government is committed to vaccinating all people aged 18 and above in the state at the earliest. “It is a matter of happiness that four crore COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered by today. Gujarat is first in the country in terms of per million doses. We have achieved a recovery rate of 98.5%.”

Moreover, the chief minister highlighted that the state government had taken several decisions for the benefits of farmers, women, tribal and other sections of the society. Rupani said as many as 1,700 decisions were taken fast and without pendency in the last five years. “The Gujarat government implemented tough laws to tackle love jihad, liquor prohibition, drug menace and anti-social elements of society. The state government also equipped the police with 10,000 body-worn cameras and other technologically advanced facilities like drone cameras, so as to make the security force strong and effective.”

CM Rupani announced benefits like five lakh gas connections to the poor under the Ujjawala scheme’s second phase, Rs 780 crore to ensure daily water supply in areas under municipalities and a subsidy of Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 30,000 to farmers under the Mukhya Mantri Paak Sangrah Structure Yojana.