Jindal (India) Limited Secures 30% Market Share in Kerala’s Color-Coated Steel Segment

Jindal (India) Limited, a steel industry giant and part of the esteemed B.C. Jindal Group has established dominance in Kerala’s colour-coated steel segment by capturing an impressive 30% market share. This achievement further strengthens its position as a leading brand in the Indian steel market.

Key Drivers of Growth

Jindal’s expansion in Kerala has been powered by its flagship brand, Jindal Sabrang. This brand combines vibrant aesthetics with superior corrosion resistance, making it a preferred choice for outdoor applications in the Kerala colour-coated steel segment. The company’s premium product, Jindal NeuColor+, has also contributed significantly to its success. This advanced coated steel product offers exceptional durability, aesthetic versatility, and resistance to corrosion and colour fading, setting new standards in the industry.

A Jindal (India) Limited spokesperson noted: “Our robust growth in Kerala is driven by the rising popularity of the roof-on-roof concept, especially in residential construction. We aim to increase our market share in Kerala to 35% by FY25 while continuing to expand in other regions.”

Expanding Footprint in Kerala

Jindal (India) Limited has established a strong presence in Central and South Kerala and is now targeting North Kerala to further bolster its regional footprint with Jindal Sabrang. The company’s focus on localized strategies and innovative product offerings has captured consumers’ trust and drive growth in these markets.

Nationwide Leadership and Strategic Investments

Nationally, Jindal (India) Limited is recognized for its cutting-edge steel solutions. Its two advanced production facilities near Kolkata support operations across India. The company recently announced a significant capacity expansion, increasing its annual production capability by 60% to 1.6 million MT, with an investment of INR 1,500 crore.

This strategic move will enable the company to diversify into new segments along with Jindal NeuColor+, such as solar and home appliances, contributing to import substitution and reinforcing its position as a leader in coated steel products.