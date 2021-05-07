Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Life insurance companies record 45% growth in new business premium in April

Business

Life insurance companies record 45% growth in new business premium in April

Press Trust of India
Published on

Life insurance companies logged nearly 45 per cent growth in their cumulative new business premium at Rs 9,738.79 crore in April 2021, Irdai data showed on Friday. All 24 life insurers had collected Rs 6,727.74 crore as new business premium during the same month a year ago.



The largest insurer, state-owned LIC posted 35.6 per cent rise in the first year premium or new business premium at Rs 4,856.76 crore in April 2021, as against Rs 3,581.65 crore in the year-ago month, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said. The rest of the private sector players witnessed over 55 per cent jump in their combined new business premium at Rs 4,882.04 crore. Their collective first year premium was Rs 3,146.09 crore in April 2020.

Also read: Advantage Club expands footprint to 70+ countries including Malaysia and Egypt

LIC commands the largest market share of 49.87 per cent, while the rest of 23 private players have the remaining 50.13 per cent. There was 140 per cent jump in terms of number of policies/schemes at 9,96,933 in April this year by all the 24 players. Of this, LIC witnessed 275 per cent increase on the year at 6,92,185; while the private players’ witnessed 32 per cent rise at 3,04,748 in their collective policies/schemes during the reported month.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Life insurance companies record 45% growth in new business premium in April
By May 7, 2021

Advantage Club expands footprint to 70+ countries including Malaysia and Egypt
By May 7, 2021

SBI, EIB join hands for Euro 100 mln sustainability funding in Indian SMEs
By May 7, 2021

Auto

Global shortage of semiconductors can bring auto industry to a grinding halt

Auto

Maruti Suzuki to improve market share with multiple new product launches in 2022

Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliance)

MAIT commences 2021 Summit with launch of Made in India products
To Top
Loading...