Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

MakeMyTrip refunded Rs 642 cr for travel bookings during Mar 25-May 24, 2020

MakeMyTrip refunded Rs 642 cr for travel bookings during Mar 25-May 24, 2020

Business

MakeMyTrip refunded Rs 642 cr for travel bookings during Mar 25-May 24, 2020

Press Trust of India
Published on

Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip said it has been able to disburse Rs 642 crore in refunds for the travel bookings between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to enormous efforts put by its teams.




“We have disbursed Rs 642 crore in refunds for travel bookings between 25th March to 24th May 2020. Over the past eighteen months, our teams have spent considerable number of hours to ensure that our customers remain duly informed about the progress of their refund requests,” a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said in a statement.

Besides this, MakeMyTrip has worked closely with its partner airlines to help resolve pending cases, it added.

MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow on August 28 had said that the domino effect of flight cancellations leading to a massive pile up of refund requests needed an extraordinary effort to solve for flight plan changes, credit shells, refunds and more.

“We are humbled to share that through the enormous effort made by our team over the last several months, almost 99.6 per cent impacted bookings during the lockdown period stand resolved today,” he added.

Also Read: Time is now right for next set of technology giants to be born in India: Pawan Munjal

Following the Supreme Court’s direction to airlines to refund fares booked for travel until May 24, 2020, “we have seamlessly passed on the refund received from airlines in entirety to our customers,” Magow said.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Several government agencies back Tesla’s proposal for reduction in import duty

Several government agencies back Tesla’s proposal for reduction in import duty
By August 30, 2021
Go Airlines gets Sebi's approval for Rs 3,600 crore IPO

Go Airlines gets Sebi’s approval for Rs 3,600 crore IPO
By August 30, 2021
Airtel's fund raise to fortify competitive position, give ammo for 5G: Analysts

Airtel’s fund raise to fortify competitive position, give ammo for 5G: Analysts
By August 30, 2021
Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
B2B startup Apnaklub gets USD 3 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Funding News

B2B startup Apnaklub gets USD 3 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge
From Netrikann to Kuruthi, 9 exciting Indian OTT releases in August

Movies & Documentaries

From Netrikann to Kuruthi, 9 exciting Indian OTT releases in August
To Top
Loading...