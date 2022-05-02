Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Semiconductor consortium plans USD 3 billion chip-making plant in Karnataka

Semiconductor consortium plans USD 3 billion chip-making plant in Karnataka

Business

Semiconductor consortium plans USD 3 billion chip-making plant in Karnataka

Rakesh Jha
Published on

International semiconductor consortium ISMC, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures and Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, will invest $3 billion in Karnataka to set up India’s first chip-making plant, the state government said on Sunday.




The company will implement the project over a period of seven years with an employment potential for 1,500 people, a government release said.

The chip makers’ consortium has requested for 150 acres of land in Mysuru’s Kochanahalli Industrial area for the unit.Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr E V Ramana Reddy and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed an memorandum of understanding in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Welcoming the deal, the CM said, “This MoU is a significant agreement amid the competition among various states to attract semiconductor fabs. Karnataka understands that it’s not just the fiscal incentives that matter but availability of conducive ecosystem and overall ease in operations are also important.” Underlining that Karnataka has one of the best infrastructures in the country and an abundant skilled talent pool, Bommai said his government is not only trying to bring down the entry barriers for businesses but also make it easier to exit businesses, “should it be so required”.

Also Read: Turtlemint raises $120 million as valuation tops $900 million

“With robust policies, committed team, best in class infrastructure and ever-increasing talent pool of workers, Karnataka is on its way to become premier investment destination. I invite all of you to be a part of this growth story,” he said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her recent visit to the US, called on American semiconductor firms AMD, Western Digital and Micron Tech to boost investments in India, taking advantage of a Rs 76,000-crore production-linked incentive scheme for large chip makers.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Semiconductor consortium plans USD 3 billion chip-making plant in Karnataka

Semiconductor consortium plans USD 3 billion chip-making plant in Karnataka
By May 2, 2022
Green Hydrogen is the fuel of the future: Nitin Gadkari

Green Hydrogen is the fuel of the future: Nitin Gadkari
By May 2, 2022
Technology firm C Ahead Digital expands to Singapore

Technology firm C Ahead Digital expands to Singapore
By May 2, 2022
New age-tech changing the face of Indian agriculture: NCML Agcon CEO Nalin Rawal

Agriculture

New age-tech changing the face of Indian agriculture: NCML Agcon CEO Nalin Rawal
Protective Farming and Agri Ecosystem Enabler GrowiT raises 3CR in seed round

Funding News

Protective Farming and Agri Ecosystem Enabler GrowiT raises 3CR in seed round
Beauty startup Believe mops up $55M in Series C round

Funding News

Beauty startup Believe mops up $55M in Series C round
To Top
Loading...