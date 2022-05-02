Green Hydrogen is the fuel of the future: Nitin Gadkari

Make India as a powerful country. Make India number one in economy. Our Prime Minister has put forth a vision to make India, a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2025. To achieve this we need appropriate technologies, increase productivity, increase exports said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India.









He was addressing a gathering of 150 plus women entrepreneurs on “Driving Forward Women Entrepreneurship -Road Ahead” in a function held at Novotel, RGIA at Shamshabad on Friday afternoon. Union Ministers Gen VK Singh and G. Kishan Reddy too graced the function.

I see knowledge as a power. I also see waste as a wealth. What we need is an appropriate technology to see those end results. You can donate eyes but not vision. The Research should be need based. In order to be successful in whatever you do, you need a strong political will. If there is a will there is a way. If there is no will, you will end up only doing surveys, discussions, deliberations, the Minister said

In order to be successful, you should be people centric person. You should have good human relations. People knowledge is more important. The most important thing is you should think of ahead, ahead of the time. I as a Minister of Road Transport think 50 years ahead.

We all know Petrol is becoming precious and dear. We need alternate fuels. I think of a dozen alternate fuels such as Biodiesel, Natural Gas, Ethanol, Methane, Propane, Electricity, Hydrogen Which are currently under development or in production to power the vehicles of the future, and some are even available today, Nitin Gadkari said and added that Green Hydrogen is going to be the fuel of the future.

We must not only pioneer researching and developing these alternate fuels, we must produce abundantly and export them too he said. Speaking further the Minister said Hyderabad and Bangalore are way ahead of the rest of the cities in India and Countries in software development so much so that once a Japanese PM asked me the secret behind these cities’ unique distinction and reputation.

Honesty, goodwill, credibility, are some of the highest capitals of 21st century these days, Nitin Gadkari told. The short cuts will cut short the life. Later the minister was in chat with Shubhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson of FICCI Ladies Organisation, Hyderabad Chapter.

Answering to a question on the dream of 5 trillion-dollar economy of our PM cannot be reached without empowerment of female entrepreneurs, he said capabilities are same irrespective of gender. Women need not think that they need to be pushed. They can push themselves. They need to have positive approach. Positive attitude and self-confidence are very important in life he said

You can name the field where women are not found. They are everywhere. You need to grab opportunities. We need to see problems as opportunities not vice versa. Ahankar and ego are dangerous qualities. I have been in political life for so many years. I have neither garlanded a leader nor I allow somebody do to me. I never bought flowers, nor I encourage cut-outs. You lead or lead by somebody. He gave example of Indira Gandhi, Sushma Swaraj, who have come up in their careers without a push by somebody or some force.

Replying to another question on what should be done to bring an inclusive approach to bring women entrepreneurs into the main stream business, he said quality should be the hallmark of whatever they do. And everything will fall in place.

When asked what inspired him to get into politics at a very young age he said, I was a student leader, then joined Janata party and now into BJP. I was never a career-oriented politician. I was never a professional Politicians. It just happened. True meaning of politics as understood now is not about power but about service. We have to change the definition of politics. He shared many other personal experiences. Earlier welcoming the gathering, Shubhraa Maheshwari, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad said Nitin Gadkari is the man on the move. He makes democracy to deliver.

She thanked him accepting o to address FLO audience and to share his insights on the road ahead for women’s role in the economic development in India. In his own words. American roads are not good because America is rich,” “But America is rich because American roads are good.” And I as a continuing auditor of National Highways Authority of India I have been seeing the smoothness of operations, developments and reforms in our country roads and highways, Shubhraa said.