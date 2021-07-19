Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Guarantee support to around 1.09 crore MSME borrowers under ECLGS: Centre

Guarantee support to around 1.09 crore MSME borrowers under ECLGS: Centre

MSME

Guarantee support to around 1.09 crore MSME borrowers under ECLGS: Centre

Press Trust of India
Published on

Around 1.09 crore MSME borrowers have been provided with guarantee support amounting to Rs 1.65 lakh crore as of July 2 this year under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), Parliament was informed on Monday. The scheme is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan package announced by the government to mitigate the distress caused by the lockdown due to COVID-19 by providing credit to different sectors, especially MSMEs.



“As part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, under the ECLGS, around 1.09 crore MSME borrowers have been provided with guarantee support amounting to Rs 1.65 lakh crore as on July 2, 2021,” MSME Minister Narayan Rane said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Also read: Indian economy showing signs of revival, says Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary

In another reply, he also said that as of July 2, 2021, an amount of Rs 2.73 lakh crore has been sanctioned under the scheme, of which Rs 2.14 lakh crore has been disbursed.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

World Music Day: 8 underrated gems from Coke Studio that should be on your playlist

Culture

World Music Day: 8 underrated gems from Coke Studio that should be on your playlist
Insurtech platform Bimaplan secures USD 2.5 million in Pre-Series A round

Funding News

Insurtech platform Bimaplan secures USD 2.5 million in Pre-Series A round
Sequoia Capital selects 23 startups for fifth batch of it accelerator program Surge

Funding News

Sequoia Capital selects 23 startups for fifth batch of its accelerator program Surge
To Top
Loading...