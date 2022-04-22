FMCG major Nestle India on Friday said it will accelerate its sustainability journey through various commitments to tackle climate change in its operations related to packaging, sourcing and use of water.









The company has already reduced the usage of energy by around 43 per cent, water by around 52 per cent, generation of wastewater by around 67 per cent and specific direct greenhouse gas emissions by 57 per cent for every tonne of production over the last 15 years, Nestl India said in a statement.

“Recognising the need for sustainable operations across the value chain, Nestl India will partner and engage with dairy farmers across the dairy value stream for reducing enteric fermentation and energy, improving feed management and manure management,” it said.

The focus is on training farmers in good agricultural practices, helping them produce safe, high-quality raw materials, and developing resilient and sustainable farms.

In addition, Nestl India has also been working closely with spice and coffee farmers, enabling them to source sustainably, the statement added.

“The association with coffee farmers under the NESCAF plan has resulted in an impactful contribution in reducing water usage at farms by 23 per cent while increasing yield by up to 18 per cent,” it said.

Similarly, the MAGGI Spice plan has ensured that the spices sourced are free from harmful pesticides, additives, and climate change effects.

Nestl India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said: “Sustainability has also been a key growth driver across the value chain. Responsible sourcing of materials are essential to ensuring a sustainable future.”

There are continuous efforts to improve operational efficiencies, minimizing consumption of natural resources and reducing water, energy and CO2 emissions while maximising production volumes, he added.

Nestl India has also been plastic neutral across all its brands.