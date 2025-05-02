Connect with us

Rockstar Games Delays GTA 6 to 2026 — Fans Furious

Gaming

Gamers worldwide will have to wait a little longer to return to Vice City. Rockstar Games has officially delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), pushing the launch date back to May 26, 2026, several months beyond the initially promised fall 2025 window.

The announcement, made Friday, came with an apology from the publisher, Rockstar –

““We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

The delay marks the latest twist in the long-anticipated journey of GTA 6, the first major instalment in Rockstar’s massively successful open-world crime franchise in over a decade. Rockstar Games explained that the decision to delay was not taken lightly but was made to ensure the game meets the high expectations of its fans. “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” the statement continued. “We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

This news comes after months of speculation about whether Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, would be able to hit their targeted 2025 release. Despite reassurances earlier this year from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick that the title was still on track for a fall 2025 release, the shift to a spring 2026 launch suggests the development process has required more time than anticipated.

 

A post shared by Rockstar Games (@rockstargames)

The stakes are high: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is among the most highly anticipated games of all time, with fans eager to explore the return of Vice City, a fictional Miami-inspired metropolis last seen in the iconic 2002 game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. This upcoming instalment introduces Lucia, the series’ first-ever female protagonist—a groundbreaking moment for a franchise often scrutinised for its representation of gender and violence.

The May 2026 launch date, falling just after the U.S. Memorial Day weekend, is a strategic move. It positions the game to take advantage of holiday spending and summer gaming trends, while giving Rockstar Games more runway to polish what is expected to be one of the most expansive and technically ambitious titles in gaming history.

Though fans expressed disappointment across social media, many voiced support for the delay, noting Rockstar’s history of delivering genre-defining games. For a series with the cultural weight and commercial expectations of GTA, delays are not new—Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, also saw multiple pushbacks before its eventual launch to critical acclaim and record-breaking sales.

As Rockstar continues fine-tuning GTA 6, gamers will watch closely for updates, trailers, and gameplay reveals. In the meantime, anticipation only grows for what is likely to be one of the defining releases of the decade.


Loading...