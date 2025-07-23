New Mega Pokémon Revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — Including Mega Dragonite

The Pokémon franchise is turning up the heat with the return of Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and fans have their first look at an all-new form — Mega Dragonite.

Revealed during the July 22 Pokémon Presents broadcast, Pokémon Legends: Z-A will officially launch on October 16 for both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, marking a high-stakes return to the Kalos region, originally featured in Pokémon X and Y. With this comeback comes one of the most requested features in recent years — the return of Mega Evolutions, now with fresh twists and new species. Leading the charge on Nintendo is Mega Dragonite, a sleek, reimagined form of the iconic Gen I dragon. The new design features angelic wings and a jewel-tipped tail, reminiscent of Dragonair’s elegance, but with enhanced power and flair fit for the modern battle scene.







While classics like Mega Charizard X, Mega Kangaskhan, and Mega Absol are also returning on Nintendo, it’s the introduction of entirely new Mega Evolutions that’s generating the most buzz. Unlike regional forms or new species that require Pokédex slots, Mega Evolutions serve as powerful transformations — ideal for a game that blends nostalgia with innovation.

Set in a modern version of Lumiose City, Pokémon Legends: Z-A casts players as new recruits in Team MZ, a heroic task force protecting the city from dangerous anomalies — including Rogue Mega Pokémon. These spontaneously-evolved wild Pokémon will challenge players to harness their own Mega forms and strategic skills.

The new storyline will also feature the Z-A Royale, a unique tournament mode where players compete with their caught Pokémon at night after exploring by day. Alongside a cast of stylish teammates — including fashion designer Naveen, dancer Lida, and the mysterious Corbeau of the Rust Syndicate — players will uncover the source of the city’s Mega Evolution mystery.

Fans will also recognise familiar faces, such as Emma, now a top detective running her own agency. Her role will involve side quests and city-saving missions, like rounding up rogue Trubbish — because even in a Mega-powered metropolis, trash still needs cleaning.

Customization also plays a huge role in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, from character design to fashion-forward outfits and a built-in Photo Mode to show off your trainer style and team. Whether you’re battling or posing, looking sharp is part of the game.

As for the deeper lore? There are hints of AZ, Zygarde, and the secret behind the Rust Syndicate’s shady operations. But for now, speculation is high over which other fan-favorites might receive long-awaited Mega forms.

Will Mega Flygon finally make its debut? Can we expect Mega Luxray or Mega Garchomp tweaks? Only time — and future trailers — will tell.