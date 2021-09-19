OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has appointed Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja as its brand ambassador in the Telugu states. The actor has back-to-back magnum opus films to his name, and is very much active on social media.









Ram Charan has given a thumbs up to the deal with Disney+ Hotstar, which would get him about Rs 5-7 crore per year to promote the online streaming platform. A source described the deal as ‘huge’ as it’s the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. “The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association.”

Vinodame ikkada mana sontham! Blockbuster Movies, Telugu Hotstar Specials, Sports and so much more! Swagatam palukutondi #ManaVinodaVishwam @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/ZTXJQuZvoD — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 18, 2021

With RRR, Acharya and RC15 round the corner, the Ram Charan has become a sought-after star for movies and advertisements. In RRR, he has shared screen space with Jr NTR for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. And in Acharya, Ram Charan will be seen alongside his father Chiranjeevi. This is the first time the superstar, in a full-length role, has shared screen space with his father, who is also a superstar.

Having recently completed shooting for RRR, Ram Charan will soon commence work on his next yet-untitled trilingual project with filmmaker Shankar; dubbed RC15, the film also stars Kiara Advani.