PeopleStrong, Asia Pacific’s top Enterprise HR & Work Tech Company, plans to hire and mentor 200+ campus recruits from the best tech institutions across India. This talent pool will be used to bolster the various product lines inside PeopleStrong.









Over the next six months, the company will laterally hire full-stack engineers, product managers, designers as well as AI/ML and data engineers to work on various products that impact employee productivity, performance and experience for large enterprise at scale.

Vineet Pandita, Chief Technology Officer, PeopleStrong, said building a global, robust and comprehensive platform for enterprises that continues to deliver value and scale is both the company’s biggest achievement and passion. “We plan to usher in a new era of HR transformation through HR tech, one software release at a time. To achieve that mission, we are hiring full-stack engineers, product managers, SDETs and ML Engineers to work on our full suite of products and iteratively deliver configurable platforms that can handle complexity and scale.”

Pandita said PeopleStrong is successfully riding the SaaS wave by building the fastest-growing HR Tech Platform of choice in Asia-Pacific. “For the right folks, we have many interesting and challenging problems to solve as we continue to build a product that delights our end users by solving real problems every single day.”

Amit Jain, Head HR, PeopleStrong, said they believe that People Care is Good Business. “And just like our platform helps power joy, energy and meaning at work for our customers, we keep our employees at the core of our business. That’s why the average tenure of a Peoplist is 2x times the industry average (HR Tech). Our engineers work on complete product development lifecycle and master new age technologies like big data, NLP, Flutter and more. We are pleased to announce our campus and lateral hiring drives in search for top talent who will power our growth story, bring in fresh ideas, innovation and energy.”

PeopleStrong continues to attract the top engineering talent by offering jobs that challenge the young guns to work and solve complex problems in HR tech space. Over the past years, they have emerged as the top SaaS platform for enterprises looking to transform their HR practices, improve employee experience, and create a resilient, future ready workforce.

Furthermore, PeopleStrong is rated amongst the Top 5 (Asia Pacific) HCM Platforms for Enterprises with 1000+ employees on Gartner’s Peer insights and features in industry reports like Gartner’s Market Guide for Human Capital Management Suites and HCM Technology Strategies for Asia/Pacific and Japan by Gartner.