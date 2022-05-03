Connect with us

P&G sets up Rs 200 crore liquid detergent unit in Telangana

Business

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Telangana Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated P&G’s new state of the art liquid detergent manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. This is P&G’s first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in India which has been set up at an investment of nearly Rs 200 crore.




As P&G continues to invest in its Hyderabad plant, it will also enable direct and indirect employability of the local community.The Hyderabad site is P&G’s largest manufacturing plant in India spread across 170 acres of land at Kottur in Mahbubnagar district. It currently focuses on producing the company’s fabric care brands Ariel and Tide, and baby care brand Pampers. In line with P&G’s commitment to drive inclusive growth in India, over the years, P&G has invested nearly INR 1,700 crores in setting up manufacturing operations in Hyderabad, the company said in a press release.

Speaking at the event, Mr. K.T. Rama Rao said, “I want to congratulate P&G on the inauguration of its new liquid detergent manufacturing unit. I thank P&G for its continued support to the communities in Telangana during the pandemic and through its P&G Shiksha program. It is impressive to see P&G’s effort on driving gender equality and sustainability. This plant was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister in 2014, and over the years, P&G has expanded its operations in the state. We thank and look forward to P&G’s continued support & partnership as in Telangana. This is a testimony of the state’s potential, opportunity and support to the industry.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent said, “We are delighted to announce the start of our first liquid detergents manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. We strategically chose Hyderabad to be the location for expanding our operations as it provides an investor friendly environment and best in class facilities enabled by the government. We thank Hon’ble Minister of Industries Mr. K.T. Rama Rao and the Telangana government for their support in setting up this state-of-the-art manufacturing unit which will enable us to serve the consumers across the country.”

Also Read: Semiconductor consortium plans USD 3 billion chip-making plant in Karnataka

He further added, “Hyderabad is playing a key role in P&G’s growth in the country. In addition to our facility, we have set-up our state-of-the-art Planning Service Center and a dedicated Technology Center in Hyderabad which integrates global innovation with local needs bringing the best of the globe to our consumers in India.”


