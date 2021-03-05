Pickrr Technologies to hire 200 employees across multiple verticals across India

Pickrr Technologies has started its recruitment drive across all verticals – technology experts, specialists to business development, data scientists and operations. The logistics start-up is planning to hire fresh talent as well as skilled professionals for the coming fiscal year.









Rhitiman Majumder, co-founder Pickrr, said India offers huge growth potential. “We have embarked on an aggressive growth strategy and make the team more robust to cater to our client’s need. We will continue our efforts of lateral hiring for our Delhi-NCR and other offices in metro cities,” he said. “While the firm has adopted the new normal after the lockdown, 80% of the manpower has returned to the office now. We all are geared up for hiring and re-skilling our employees. We have already started off its processes with some of the top management and IT colleges in India. Even during the global pandemic, the company continued hiring as and when it is required and welcomed new team members during the work from home time period.” Majumder said this will be a huge expansion of the team in terms of productivity and growth of the company.

Subodh Garg, CFO Pickrr, said the firm continues to grow and is is looking for remarkable profits in the coming fiscal and keeps people’s safety as an utmost priority. “We are looking forward to another strong year and are well-equipped to increase our hiring numbers and seamlessly integrate people as they join. We have ambitious plans for 2021 and foresee hiring nearly 200 people to supplement our business growth.”

The company has also introduced new policies that cater to the needs of its employees, during the remote working situation. Pickrr has also introduced a host of mental and physical wellbeing programs and meeting-free working time to ensure employees’ work life balance.

Pickrr was founded by Rhitiman Majumder, Gaurav Mangla and Ankit Kaushik in 2015. It is an end-to-end Plug-n-Play logistics solution for e-commerce sellers and D2C brands which want to ship anything anywhere in India. For many large-scale and SMEs, it has now become a holistic solution to their logistics needs.