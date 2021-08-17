Rezo.ai, one of India’s fastest evolving AI-powered contact centers, has added 10+ vernacular languages to enable multilingual customer support this festive season. Working with leading businesses across sectors such as Retail, Logistics, eCommerce, BFSI, and Telecom, Rezo.ai successfully brings down customer query resolution time from days to a few seconds, helping businesses effectively manage the influx of queries and delivering a better customer experience (CX).



In today’s day and age, customers expect to have personalized, frictionless, on-demand, and data-driven experiences helping them to make better decisions. Traditional contact centers, even when powered by Chatbots and conversational AI alone may not be able to solve these challenges. On the other hand, the advanced contact center solution by Rezo.ai efficiently fills such gaps. It comprehends customer queries in multiple languages – English, Hindi, Hinglish along with southern languages like Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, etc., and is also able to respond to the jargon or lingos with relevant information. Moreover, Rezo.ai analyzes customer–agent interactions, coaches and trains agents, and enhances CX with in-built robotic process automation (RPA).

As a result, automating interactions with Rezo.ai across multiple channels – email, chat, voice, and social, has helped these businesses bring down their operational costs by 20-30%. Rezo.ai’s clientele includes marquee industry names such as Delhivery, USHA, ShipRocket, Dr.Lal Path Labs, Care Health Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Tata AIG to name a few.

Commenting on the same Dr. Rashi Gupta, Chief Data Scientist & Co-Founder said that, “With the festive season nearly two months away, businesses are expecting sales volume to jump up exponentially. It is imperative that they leverage new-age technologies to ensure a seamless experience for their customers thereby gaining a competitive advantage. We have been seeing immense traction from our customers ahead of the festive season and are certain to deliver substantial value to cater to the ever-evolving needs of end customers, creating a win-win situation for both.”

Rezo.ai is India’s fastest evolving AI-powered contact center transforming businesses with its turnkey services for quick scalability and better economics. Founded in 2017 by an IITian couple – Manish and Rashi Gupta, Rezo.ai is powered by Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Predictive Intelligence, and other proprietary algorithms. With Rezo.ai, businesses can look at strengthening their contact center capabilities and scaling without worries about customer experience (CX).