In a groundbreaking move to redefine men’s self-care, 82°E, renowned for its skincare innovations, announces the launch of 82°E Man. With a commitment to addressing the glaring gap in quality and availability of skincare products tailored specifically for men, this new venture marks a significant milestone for the brand.

Simplifying Skincare for the Modern Man









With the introduction of 82°E Man, the brand embarks on a mission to simplify skincare for men, offering high-performance, multi-purpose solutions tailored to their unique needs. The initial category launch features two innovative products designed to streamline the skincare routine for the modern man:

2-in-1 Moisturizer with SPF 40 PA +++: Formulated with Gotu Kola and Ceramides, this moisturizer not only provides hydration but also offers sun protection with SPF 40 PA +++. 3-in-1 Face, Beard, and Body Cleanser: Infused with Arjuna and Betaine, this versatile cleanser caters to the cleansing needs of the face, beard, and body, available in two invigorating fragrance variants: Fresh Citrus and Woody Oud.

Rooted in Science, Backed by Results

82°E Man products are backed by rigorous clinical testing, ensuring exceptional results while addressing diverse skincare concerns. Clinical studies conducted on male participants demonstrate outstanding efficacy:

The Moisturizer with SPF 40 PA +++ garnered rave reviews, with 100% of users reporting instant skin hydration after just one application and 98% attesting to long-lasting hydration over four weeks.

The Face, Beard, and Body Cleanser received accolades for its non-drying formula, with 98% of users confirming that it does not dry out their skin or beard after one application. Additionally, 100% of users reported brighter and intensely hydrated skin and beard within two weeks of use.

A Commitment to Care

Jigar K Shah, Co-Founder of 82°E, emphasizes the brand’s dedication to addressing the specific skincare needs of men, citing overwhelming consumer demand for specialized products. He expressed enthusiasm for the launch of 82°E Man, confident that it will revolutionize men’s self-care routines.

Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder of 82°E, echoes Shah’s sentiments, underscoring the brand’s mission to simplify and enhance the practice of self-care for all individuals. With the introduction of 82°E Man, Padukone envisions a future where self-care is synonymous with carefree indulgence, empowering consumers to embrace skincare with confidence and ease.

Availability and Pricing

The 82°E Man range, meticulously crafted and dermatologically tested, is now available on the brand’s official website, 82e.com. The Moisturizer with SPF 40 PA +++ is offered at an introductory price of INR 1800 for a 50 ml bottle, while the Face, Beard, and Body Cleanser, available in Fresh Citrus and Woody Oud variants, are priced at an introductory rate of INR 990 for a 200 ml bottle.

All 82°E products uphold the brand’s commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability, being PETA-approved, vegan, and cruelty-free. Free from sulphates, phthalates, and parabens, 82°E Man embodies the brand’s dedication to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally conscious skincare solutions.

In summary, with the launch of 82°E Man, the brand pioneers a new era of men’s self-care, offering simplicity, efficacy, and indulgence in every skincare regimen.