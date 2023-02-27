Skill-Lync, one of India’s largest Engineering Ed-Tech platforms, announced the introduction of its new 5G Network Design and Development post-graduate course. Designed to address the current gap between the demand and supply of telecom industry talent, this 36-week program covers topics such as 5G Radio Networks, Open RAN, 5G Core Networks, 5G Telco Cloud, and 5G Protocol Development & Testing. The cost of this program is up to INR 2 lakhs and will teach students from ECE, EEE, CSE, and I.T backgrounds on how to set up 5G networks using open-source tools.

The course focuses on continuous assessments with 7+ hands-on projects in addition to weekly challenges; after completing it students will receive a certificate from Skill-Lync certified by NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation). So far over 30,000 students from 80 countries have upskilled themselves using Skill-Lync across India, Middle East and North Africa A (South East Asia), U.S., Canada, Australia & Europe; nearly 100 companies are currently hiring engineers for roles such as Mobile Operators OEMs IT/ITES companies System Integrators Hyperscale & consulting companies. Established in 2015 with a mission to make students industry-ready through advanced industry-relevant courses; Skill-Lync has established itself as a credible partner for organizations looking for an upskilled talent pool.

Speaking on the announcement, Krishna Bandaru, Chief Business Officer, Skill-Lync said, “Most colleges’ curriculum only covers technologies like 2G and 3G whereas the industry requires upskilling in the 5G technology. Our aim is to bridge this gap through our course by making available 22 million skilled manpower by 2025 needed to reap the benefits of 5G in India”.

India is not only providing a platform for Indian telecom operators like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, but also global operators such as Rakuten (Japan) and Dish Networks (U.S.) are setting up engineering teams here. Many prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers like Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung have a large presence in India, managing the networks of over 200 operators across the world. Therefore, we need a vast talent pool for the upcoming generations of networks.

