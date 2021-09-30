Skye Air, DroneAcharya, Flipkart consortium to start drone-based delivery of vaccines in Telangana

Skye Air along with DroneAcharya, under Fipkart Air consortium, has commenced drone-based logistics transportation for delivery of vaccines in Telanganan. Flipkart, the e-commerce giant, has partnered with the Telangana government to enable the drone deployment for the delivery of medical supplies in remote areas of the state amid the pandemic for its ‘Medicines from the Sky’ project.









The consortium comprises Flipkart, Skye Air, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, Altitude Angel and Alternative Global (in partnership with Bagmo). The consortium plans to conduct over 60 deliveries in the next one week, Skye Air said in a release. The first Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone trial run under the project was kick-started in the Vikarabad district of Telangana on September 11.

These BVLOS demonstration, under the Flipkart Air Consortium, have started on September in Vikarabad, Telangana and will continue till October 3 the release said on Thursday. “It’s been a fabulous journey so far for us, Skye Air One has proven to be the most reliable drone in India by completing 125 deliveries in real case scenarios. We are very excited to partner with Flipkart and contribute in this beginning of a longer journey. In the next one week, we anticipate to complete over 60 deliveries and test multiple use cases in the healthcare sector,” said Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-Founder, Skye Air Mobility.

According to Prateek Srivastava, Founder-CEO, DroneAcharya, drone deliveries are going to revolutionise the ecommerce, healthcare and disaster response sectors as they increase the efficiency of last mile deliveries in terms of speed and accuracy through precision landing and delivery. “Being an Indian company, this initiative is a major step in supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, he said.

A leading drone delivery tech firm, Skye Air with base of operations in Hyderabad and New Delhi specialises in drone delivery solutions and its flagship drone, Skye Air One, is a delivery drone in India within the small category. DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is a data-driven company, having expertise in drones, satellites and GIS. Specialising in carrying out drone surveys, data processing, web and mobile app development and training and consultancy, the firm has developed solutions for both government organisation as well as private sector.