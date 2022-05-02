Technology firm C Ahead Digital expands to Singapore

C Ahead Digital, one of the futuristic technology companies for digital transformation, is geared to extend its services to Singapore & neighbouring regions. The multinational company is known for its superior IT services/platforms in Cloud, Mobility, Big Data, Work management, and Security. C Ahead Digital is also known for its extensive technology experience in ERP, CRM, HR, Custom Dev, Integration and Testing in Financials, Healthcare, Telco, Logistics, and Engineering.









Founded by Sandeep Sekhar, C Ahead Digital is one of the fast-growing technology companies. The company values each customer and makes them go for exponential growth by leveraging state of the art tools and techniques by delivering services faster, better, and affordable, most flexibly and efficiently and hence, making the model a win-win for the brand as well as its customers.

As a part of the expansion, the company will be offering its services & platforms to Singaporean clients, who will be benefitted in terms of quality, cost, and local skill enhancement. The primary industries serviced by CA Digital in the Singapore market will be Fintech – Banks, Insurance.

Speaking on the expansion, Sandeep Sekhar, Chairman & Global CEO, C Ahead Digital, said, “We are glad to announce this expansion and will have close to 100+ people on board in the region over the next 15-18 months & build up local competency in Singapore to cater to our global clients and new business locally using a mix of local and global talent. With this, we will be taking one step ahead towards the growth of the C Ahead Digital brand in the South Asian region as Singapore is the hub for APAC.”

C Ahead Digital has been in the IT industry for over 17 years and believes in building strong relationships with its customers, partners, and employees. C Ahead is backed by some experienced IT professionals with digital capabilities that can serve clients and business functions effectively at high speed.

C Ahead Digital has a global presence in countries like Palo Alto (CA) – USA, London – UK, Dubai-UAE, Sydney-Australia, Johannesburg-South Africa and Mumbai/Bangalore in India. C Ahead Digital has served more than 12 countries, has 200 plus clients on board and more than 500+ projects in store so far & is on a massive growth path with aggressive hiring across the board.