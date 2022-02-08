5G network in final stages of development, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that the country is in final stages of development of 5G network while adding that it is also participating in development of 6G standards.









“The country has also developed its own indigenously developed 4G core & radio network. The 5G network is also in its final stages of development. The country is participating today in development of 6G standards, in the thought process of 6G.” Vaishnaw said in his inaugural address at the ‘India Telecom 2022’ international business expo organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC).

Vaishnaw also referred to India’s emergence as an electronics manufacturing hub and also spoke about centre’s semiconductor programme.

“India has emerged as a major electronics manufacturing hub. Today, electronics manufacturing in India is close to US dollars 75 billion. It’s growing at more than 20% CAGR. Now, we have launched a major semiconductor programme, a very comprehensive programme in which right from silicon chip to compound semiconductors, design led manufacturing, creating a series of entrepreneurs in design and also finally to develop 85,000 semiconductor engineers.”

The two-day expo, from February 8-10, is being organised with the objective to provide opportunities to the Indian telecom stakeholders to meet qualified overseas buyers, as per an official Press Information Bureau statement.

Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, in turn, said the government has made an ambitious plan taking optical fibre to all 6 lacs villages. “We have reached to 2.6 lacs villages and Department of Telecom plans to achieve the target by 2025. This will also bridge the digital divide as well as fulfil the motto of “Minimum Government and Maximum Governance,” Chauhan said.

Testing of a wholly Indian design, Indian 4G stack is in final stages and we expect this roll out in a few months. 5G is going to play a crucial role in evolving the tech industry, 5G would pave the way for bringing new used cases to life that can lead to proliferation of FinTech solutions in the Indian as well as in Global markets, 5G equipment are being manufactured in India for the world,” Shri K Rajaraman, Chairman DCC & Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications said.