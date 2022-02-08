Snapdeal partners with GoKwik for AI-supported shopping experience

GoKwik, a Gurugram-based e-commerce enablement company today announced its partnership with Snapdeal. The company will use GoKwik’s AI & Machine learning solutions to offer an enhanced, customized shopping experience to its users.









Snapdeal will integrate GoKwik’s AI-Model that studies customer behavior across various stages of the shopping funnel by analyzing over 200+ parameters, including historical data and customer behavioral patterns etc. The AI model will assist Snapdeal in gaining useful insights in order to provide customers with relevant and customized shopping experiences. GoKwik will also help uncover industry insights with the vast network intelligence it has built by analyzing the vast amount of industry-relevant data.

Currently, Snapdeal draws more than 86% of its orders from outside the metro cities, with more than 72% of the orders flowing from buyers living in smaller cities and towns. Snapdeal will also use GoKwik’s automated address correction, which verifies the accuracy of the addresses customers provide and find their exact locations by identifying the nearby area. This intervention is designed to have a positive impact on package delivery rates and also ensure that returning customers don’t have to fill in these details again and complete their shopping quickly and easily.

Speaking on the partnership, Sarvartha Kanchan, Vice President – Supply Chain Management and Customer Experience, Snapdeal said, “With Snapdeal’s extensive connect with emerging online buyers, especially across India’s smaller cities and towns, implementation of new digital technologies is an important part of our strategy to enhance user experience. GoKwik’s AI/ML-enabled model will help us offer a customized experience that factors in the diversity amidst our user base”

Also Read:_Livspace becomes fifth unicorn of 2022 after USD 180 mn funding

On the partnership, Chirag Taneja, Founder & CEO, GoKwik said, “It gives us immense pride to partner with Snapdeal, one of the pioneers in Indian eCommerce space. Snapdeal is today playing a key role in expanding India’s e-commerce footing to include a vast set of new buyers, especially from Bharat. GoKwik is aimed at creating customised, robust and effective solutions that will act as the fuel to smoothen the shopping experience for new and regular online shoppers. We look forward to deploying our AI algorithms in support of Snapdeal’s mission to go deeper into India’s Tier 3 & 4 cities.”