Education
Vodafone Idea Foundation ties up with Ericsson for ‘robotic labs’ in schools
Vodafone Idea Foundation, the CSR arm of telecom operator VIL, has collaborated with Ericsson India to set up ‘robotic labs’ in ten schools across the country with a view to providing digital learning skills to underserved students.
The tie-up is aimed at improving the students’ education and employment prospects across Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) by providing a strong learning experience and to develop skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, and critical thinking.
“With the objective of playing a role in building a future ready talent force from the school level onwards, Vodafone Idea Foundation…and Ericsson India have partnered to set up state-of-the-art Robotic Labs in ten schools across the country to provide new-age learning experiences to children from underserved communities, preparing them to participate in future technological studies,” a statement said.
Through this partnership, ten digital labs will be set up at Vodafone Idea Foundation schools in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat. “Digital skills are a necessity for the holistic growth of the youth in the digital era. Exposing school going children to coding and robotics helps spark creativity, stimulates critical thinking, imbues a collaborative mindset and opens up a world of opportunities,” P Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone Idea and Director – Vodafone Idea Foundation said.