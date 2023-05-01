UP medical device park: 59 firms get land; Rs 415 crore investments and 5,000 jobs in offing

As many as 59 companies have been allotted land in the upcoming medical device park near Noida and these firms would invest around Rs 415 crore in setting up their businesses, officials said.









These investments would also create direct employment opportunities for about 5,000 people, they said. The medical device park is coming up in 350 acres in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on April 26 handed over allotment letters to the allottees. “The medical device park, which is set to be built on an area of 350 acres in Gautam Buddh Nagar, will not only manufacture medical devices but also create employment opportunities on a large scale,” a UP government official said.

“The list of medical devices that will be manufactured at the park is quite extensive and diverse,” the official said. According to YEIDA, the devices that will be made here will include orthopedic implants, oxygen concentrator, anaesthesia needle and kit, anaesthesia work station, spinal implant, X-ray machine, endoscopic, gastrology medical device, biliary stent, ICU ventilator, ECG machine. Trauma management implant, coronary stent, hemodialysis kit, heart-lung bypass kit, cancer care equipment, video colposcopic machine, chemotherapy device, radiology device, nuclear imaging device, intraocular lens, etc. will also be made at the medical device park, it stated.

“The construction of two flatted factories by the authority to help industrialists with a low budget is an excellent initiative. It will also encourage small and medium enterprises to set up businesses, contributing to the medical device industry in the state,” YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said “It will boost employment opportunities and contribute to the economic development of the state,” Singh added.