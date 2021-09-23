CoinDCX launches sign language learning module on crypto currency

Connect with us

CoinDCX launches crypto learning modules in sign language

On the occasion of International Sign Language Day, cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Thursday launched a specially designed learning module on blockchain and crypto currency for the hearing-impaired community.



The module, which is in sign language and free for all, is available at the company’s education learning portal – DCX Learn, a release said. To create this course, DCX Learn has collaborated with Yunikee.com, a startup that helps organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) build products and services for the hearing-impaired community in Indian sign language.

Also read: Ather Energy, M&M among top innovators in South-East Asia: Clarivate

Users can visit the DCX Learn YouTube channel to access the pilot video of the course. A certificate is also provided post completion of the course. CoinDCX aims at introducing similar courses in many other languages including Indian regional languages to ensure the knowledge around crypto is accessible to everyone, the release said. Under its #TryCrypto mission, the company has allocated USD 1.3 million and aims to introduce 5 crore Indian users to the crypto ecosystem.


