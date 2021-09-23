Ather Energy, M&M among top innovators in South-East Asia: Clarivate

UK-based Clarivate, which provides trusted info and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, on Thursday announced the winners of the annual South and Southeast Asia Innovation Awards held on September 21. Mahindra & Mahindra bagged top innovator award in the Indian automative space, electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy was recognised among the emerging corporations in South East Asia. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) topped the list of academic institutions while Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) were also among the winners.









More than 400 leaders and industry insiders from academic, government and industry sectors participated in the virtual event where the innovation ecosystems in the region and the importance of sustainable development were discussed, Clarivate said in a press statement.

The company said, 276 organizations from academia, government and corporate sectors were recognized this year. Among them, 27 organizations received an Innovation Award. The awards are based on an analysis of patent volume, citation volume, patent success and the level of globalization, using patent data from Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index™ (DPCI).

Gordon Samson, President, IP Group, Clarivate said, “We are pleased to once again identify and recognise the top innovators in South and Southeast Asia, an expansive and populous region with great growth potential. At Clarivate, we are on a mission to improve the way the world creates, protects and advances innovation. We are committed to helping our customer in the region to accelerate the pace of innovation by unlocking the full value of their intellectual property.”

KRS Jamwal, executive director, Tata Industries said: “The optimistic scenario materialising at the pace we want is going to require three key actors to push this forward in unison – governments, universities, and corporates. And all these three will have to focus on game changing R&D innovation, rather than incrementalism or re-purpose.”

The criteria used to select the top innovators in South and Southeast Asia closely mirrors that of the annual the Top 100 Global Innovators™ which identifies organizations at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape.