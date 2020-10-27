CoinSwitch Kuber to raise awareness about cryptocurrency investments in India

CoinSwitch Kuber through #HarNukkadPeKuber is set to raise awareness about cryptocurrency investments in India. The digital campaign aims to educate masses about cryptocurrencies and how they can safely invest in this new asset class.

Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-founder of CoinSwitch Kuber, observes that the demand for cryptocurrencies has been strong across the globe, predominantly amongst retail investors. He said that in India, with the launch of Kuber in June this year, the company has scaled to 400k users and clocked investment worth Rs 500 cr. “We have barely scratched the surface yet. The acute shortage of verified information about cryptocurrencies, especially in vernacular languages, and a barrage of misinformation doing the rounds, we thought it would be a good start to come up with a video campaign that will provide investors with the right information about cryptocurrencies, clarify their most common doubts, and explain how they can safely invest in this new asset class.”









#HarNukkadPeKuber uses the storytelling approach to discuss what cryptocurrencies are, how are they different from fiat money and debunk common fallacies surrounding cryptocurrency investments in India. CoinSwitch Kuber’s video film acts like a beginner’s guide to cryptocurrency investments and takes users through the fundamentals of this new asset class one at a time. The video, in an engaging way, answers all the doubts that investors or potential investors may have, including the cryptocurrency’s legitimacy, security and perceived entry barriers. It explains how cryptocurrency investments can be made for as low as Rs 100, how there are hundreds of digital currencies to invest in, apart from Bitcoin, and how such investments involve risks like at the stock markets and as such, one should allocate assets accordingly.

Kuber is a product developed exclusively with the retail investor in mind. With a razor-sharp focus on customer experience, Kuber aims to simplify cryptocurrency investments for retail users in India.