CoinSwitch Kuber launches ‘Smart Investing’ ad campaign for cryptocurrency investment awareness

CoinSwitch Kuber has launched 'Smart Investing', its first ever ad campaign which emphasizes the importance of making smart investments. The campaign will be aired on Disney+Hotstar during the IPL finals. The ad encourages retail investors to consider investing in cryptocurrencies for better returns. The platform, through the campaign, hopes to draw focus on the growing Indian retail investor base and make a case for crypto currencies as an investment option.









Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-founder of CoinSwitch Kuber, pointed out that India is a cricket loving nation. “With millions of people watching, we couldn’t think of a better platform than IPL to introduce cryptocurrencies as a highly rewarding asset class for retail investment,” he said. “The need of the hour is to educate people about this asset class and make crypto investments mainstream. With our campaign, we hope to get a large number of people interested in learning about cryptocurrency investments and how they can benefit from them.”

CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s fastest growing INR-crypto on-ramp platform, explained that their ad campaign consists of two ad films that revolve around individuals keeping their target in mind at all times, and working smartly to achieve them. The ad film inspires people to follow the same approach while making investments, where their goals should define their investment choices. Moreover,the campaign’s presence will be further amplified using social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to reiterate Kuber’s positioning as the go to cryptocurrency investment platform which is simplifying crypto investments for retail investors.

Kuber is a product developed exclusively with the retail investor in mind. Within the first 100 days of launch, the platform gained 250K users, and clocked investment of over Rs 300 crore. With a razor-sharp focus on customer experience, the platform aims to simplify cryptocurrency investments for retail users in India.