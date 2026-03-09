Viola Davis Fulfills Childhood Dream With Debut Novel Judge Stone

The partnership developed after James Patterson expressed admiration for Viola Davis’ memoir, Finding Me. That book became a bestseller and helped Viola Davis achieve EGOT status winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

Award-winning actor Viola Davis is adding another achievement to her already remarkable career, becoming a novelist. The acclaimed performer recently revealed that writing fiction has been a dream since childhood, a goal she has now realized with the release of Judge Stone, a legal thriller she co-wrote with bestselling author James Patterson.

During a television interview, Davis shared that her love for storytelling began when she was just nine years old. Inspired by mystery books such as The Bobbsey Twins, she imagined herself creating stories of her own one day.

The Story Behind Judge Stone

The novel introduces Mary Stone, a respected Black circuit judge in a small Alabama town who finds herself presiding over a deeply controversial case. The storyline focuses on a teenage girl who becomes pregnant after sexual assault, forcing the town—and the courtroom—to confront difficult moral and legal questions.

Through the narrative, Davis and Patterson explore themes such as justice, reproductive rights, and the personal struggles faced by survivors of trauma.

The book aims to spark meaningful conversations about issues that are often avoided in public discourse. Davis has said the decision to address controversial topics was intentional, emphasizing the importance of storytelling in bringing attention to complex social realities.

Collaboration With a Bestselling Author

For Davis, collaborating with Patterson was both exciting and unexpected. The author is known for producing some of the most successful thrillers in modern publishing and has previously collaborated with major public figures across entertainment and politics.

The partnership developed after James Patterson expressed admiration for Viola Davis’ memoir, Finding Me. That book became a bestseller and helped Viola Davis achieve EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

Working together on Judge Stone, the two authors focused on building compelling characters and an emotionally driven story. Patterson has described the collaboration as creatively energizing, with both writers pushing each other to strengthen the narrative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Representation and Storytelling

One of Davis’ main motivations for writing the novel was the opportunity to create a powerful character for Black women in fiction.

The character of Judge Mary Stone represents strength, resilience, and dedication to justice while navigating personal challenges and community expectations.

Davis has noted that storytelling—whether on screen or on the page—is ultimately about creating authentic human experiences that resonate with readers and viewers alike.

Her acting career, which includes acclaimed projects such as Fences and the television series How to Get Away with Murder, has always been rooted in portraying complex characters. Writing fiction allows her to explore those ideas from an entirely new perspective.

What’s Next for Viola Davis?

With Judge Stone now available to readers, Davis is reflecting on a career that continues to evolve in unexpected ways.

While she remains one of Hollywood’s most respected performers, she has hinted that writing could play a bigger role in her future creative projects.

Whether through acting, producing, or writing novels, Viola Davis continues to expand her influence as a storyteller across multiple media.

For fans and readers alike, her literary debut marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.