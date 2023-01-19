Connect with us

Cashmere Electronica Trio KARMACODA release single ‘Dare’

Cashmere Electronica Trio KARMACODA release single ‘Dare’

Zeyad Masroor Khan
USA-based band KARMACODA shared their song ‘Dare’, which is taken from their latest album, Lessons In Time, via Sola Musa Music. The band has seen support from many well-known music digital magazines such as CLASH Magazine, Wonderland Magazine, NOTION Mag, Magnetic Mag, Hotpress, Metal Magazine, Medium, Backseat Mafia, CelebMix, Son Of Marketing, VENTS Magazine, HMWL, EDM Identity, Faze Magazine, and Decoded Mag. On radio, their music has received airplay on NPR Music and Irish National radio RTÉ 2XM’s Dan Hegarty.

Having been placed in several film and TV scores, the three-piece band has won several awards including the Hermes Creative Awards (Platinum) for the ‘Lo-Fi Girl’ video and ‘Make Me The One’ video which also earned one Unglued Music Video (Gold) and three Davey Awards for Video Entertainment, Best Use of Music and Art Direction (all Silver).  Based in San Francisco, USA, KARMACODA is comprised of Jessica Ford (vocals), Brett Crockett (aka B. on vocals and producer) and Japanese-American multi-instrumentalist Eric Matsuno (bass and other unique elements). The trio’s sound has been compared to a unique mix of Paloma Faith, Adele, and Pixie Lott.




In the spirit of love, KARMACODA’s impassioned songstress Jessica Ford seduces with ‘Dare’. Making her desire known, she risks it all and takes the leap. Jazz-inspired instruments entice, while each word teases, calling a lover to action. Jessica brings the track together with her angelic voice, making its final destination a sweet embrace.

Discussing the LP, B. says: “We began writing Lesson in Time immediately after the completion of the album before it (Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire) which dealt with the uncertainty of the early parts of the pandemic.  Lessons in Time is about both looking forward to what the future will be and simultaneously looking back at what we once had, what we loved, and what we lost.  Themes of time and flying and the need for emotional personal connections emerged, unconsciously, but they were obvious once the album was done


