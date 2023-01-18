While studying abroad is an exhilarating experience, preparing for it can be a challenging time since there are multiple things involved. University Living, a leading global student housing platform, recently conducted a survey that takes every aspect of the study abroad experience into account. The platform’s survey results provide in-depth insights. Here are the findings.

When students prepare to move abroad, one of the most important things they must consider is accommodation since it will be their temporary home for the duration of their studies. According to University Living’s survey, most students prefer either studio apartments or ensuite rooms, or shared accommodation. While 65% of postgraduate students look for separate places of stay and opt for studio apartments, 30% choose ensuite accommodation, and 5% opt for shared rooms. In the undergraduate student segment, however, 70% choose ensuite while 20% go for shared spaces and the remaining 10% opt for studio apartments.









University Living’s survey also revealed the places with the most demand for its post-admission services and the rise in students’ requirements for these services. Around 70-80% of students looking to study abroad needed assistance with the post-admission aspects compared to 50% in 2021. In terms of the regions, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East were the places where demand was high. Within India, besides metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata, University Living’s survey shows that cities/towns like Raipur, Nagpur, Indore, Trivandrum, Kochi, Moga, Yamuna Nagar, and Meerut are witnessing growing demand for post-admission services.

There was also a 60% surge in accommodation requirements compared to 2021. This is majorly due to the ongoing housing crisis, subpar student experiences with most accommodations, and other challenges like reduced viability of the project, inflationary effects and capital arrangements.

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living said, “Today, more and more students are considering overseas education. However, a majority of them require help with almost every aspect that follows them being admitted into their dream universities, especially since most are first-time travellers. University Living has stayed committed to ensuring that students have a seamless and pleasant experience while going overseas for their education. Our latest survey shows important and interesting details regarding students’ preferences and requirements in the post-admission services segment. We are seeing a steady growth in the number of students requesting our services, and look forward to continuing engineering the best study abroad experiences for them,”