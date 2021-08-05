Savji Dholakia, billionaire diamond merchant from Gujarat, has promised Rs 11 lakh to members of the Indian women’s hockey team who want to build a house and brand new car for those who already have a house, if they bring home a medal.









On Tuesday, India made it to the semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics by beating Australia. However, the team suffered a setback in its maiden Olympic semi-final match as Argentina ran out 2 – 1. The India women’s hockey team will face Britain in the bronze medal game.

Dholakia took to Twitter saying, “With incredible pride in my heart, I take this opportunity to announce that HK Group has decided to honor our Women’s hockey team players. For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will provide assistance of Rs 11 lakh. Our girls are scripting history with every move at Tokyo 2020. It is our humble effort to boost the morale of our players.”

With incredible pride in my heart, I take this opportunity to announce that HK Group has decided to honour our Women hockey team players. For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will provide assistance of Rs 11 lakh. — Savji Dholakia (@SavjiDholakia) August 3, 2021

Also Read: Wide gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated, WHO calls for halt on COVID-19 vaccine boosters

The diamond merchant is known for dishing out lavish gifts to his employees.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s hockey team ended 41 years of wait by winning the bronze medal after defeating Germany 5-4 at the Tokyo Olympics.