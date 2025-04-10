Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Cannes 2025 Official Selection Unveiled: A Blend of Legends, Rising Voices, and Bold New Stories

Cannes 2025 Official Selection Unveiled: A Blend of Legends, Rising Voices, and Bold New Stories

Cannes Film Festival

Cannes 2025 Official Selection Unveiled: A Blend of Legends, Rising Voices, and Bold New Stories

Screen Plunge
Published on

The Cannes Film Festival has revealed its highly anticipated Official Selection for its 78th edition, running from May 13 to 24, 2025. Festival director Thierry Frémaux and president Iris Knobloch made the announcement in Paris, presenting a vibrant and diverse lineup that features both revered auteurs and exciting new voices in global cinema.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival Competition lineup includes 19 films selected from a record-breaking 2,909 feature submissions. The mix showcases celebrated filmmakers such as the Dardenne Brothers, Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater, and Joachim Trier alongside emerging talents like Ari Aster, Carla Simon, and Mascha Schilinski.

Veteran Powerhouses and New Stories

Among the most anticipated returns is Wes Anderson with The Phoenician Scheme, a spy comedy thriller featuring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, and Michael Cera. Meanwhile, the Dardenne Brothers present The Young Mother’s Home, a drama set in a shelter for young mothers — their tenth film in the Cannes Competition.

Joachim Trier reunites with The Worst Person In The World team for Sentimental Value, a generational drama starring Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård. Richard Linklater returns for the first time since 2006 with Nouvelle Vague, a French-language film chronicling the making of Godard’s Breathless.

Other returning auteurs include Sergei Loznitsa with Two Prosecutors, a historical drama set in Stalinist Russia, and Kleber Mendonça Filho with The Secret Agent, set during Brazil’s military dictatorship.

Cannes Film Festival: Rising Talent and Female Voices

Six female directors are featured in the main Cannes Film Festival Competition, reflecting a growing commitment to diversity. Julia Ducournau returns with Alpha, her follow-up to Palme d’Or winner Titane, starring Tahar Rahim and Golshifteh Farahani. Kelly Reichardt presents The Mastermind, an art heist drama with Josh O’Connor, while Hafsia Herzi’s La Petite Derniere explores identity and sexuality in suburban Paris.

Germany’s Mascha Schilinski debuts in Competition with Sound Of Falling, a multi-generational rural drama. Carla Simon brings Romería, about a teen’s journey to connect with her estranged family. Japan’s Chie Hayakawa offers Renoir, a poignant family story shaped by illness and memory.

Ari Aster’s first Cannes Competition entry, Eddington, features Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone in a pandemic-era Western filled with dark humour and political tension.

Global Stories, Big Names, and Cannes Firsts

This year’s opening film, Partir Un Jour by Amélie Bonnin, marks the first — debut feature launching the festival. Cannes also honours Robert De Niro with an honorary Palme d’Or and welcomes Juliette Binoche as president of the Competition jury.

The “Un Certain Regard” section includes directorial debuts from Scarlett Johansson with Eleanor The Great and Harris Dickinson with Urchin, further blending Hollywood stardom with indie storytelling.

From historical thrillers to queer romances and genre-bending narratives, Cannes 2025 promises a celebration of cinematic diversity. With this dynamic slate, the festival continues to position itself as the global stage where film artistry meets fresh perspectives.

Cannes Film Festival: Official selection

Competition

  • Alpha, Julia Ducournau
  • Dossier 137, Dominik Moll
  • Eddington, Ari Aster
  • Eagles Of The Republic, Tarik Saleh
  • Fuori, Mario Martone
  • The History Of Sound, Oliver Hermanus
  • The Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt
  • Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater
  • La Petite Derniere, Hafsia Herzi
  • The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson
  • Renoir, Chie Hayakawa
  • Romeria, Carla Simon
  • The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonca Filho
  • Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
  • A Simple Accident, Jafar Panahi
  • Sirat, Oliver Laxe
  • Sound Of Falling, Mascha Schilinski
  • Two Prosecutors, Sergei Loznitsa
  • The Young Mother’s Home, Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

Out of Competition

  • Colours Of Time, Cedric Klapisch
  • Highest 2 Lowest, Spike Lee
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie
  • Partir Un Jour, Amélie Bonnin – opening film
  • The Richest Woman In The World, Thierry Klifa
  • Vie Privée, Rebecca Zlotowski

Midnight Screenings

  • Dalloway, Yann Gozlan
  • Exit 8, Genki Kawamura
  • Sons Of The Neon Night, Juno Mak

Cannes Premiere

  • Amrum, Fatih Akin
  • Connemara, Alex Lutz
  • The Disappearance Of Josef Mengele, Kirill Serebrennikov
  • Orwell: 2+2=5, Raoul Peck
  • Splitsville, Mike Corvino
  • The Wave, Sebestian Lelio

Special Screenings

  • Bono: Stories Of Surrender, Andrew Dominik
  • A Magnificent Life, Sylvain Chomet
  • Tell Her That I Love Her, Romane Bohringer

Un Certain Regard

  • Aisha Can’t Fly Away, Morad Mostafa
  • Caravan, Zuzana Kirchnerová
  • Eleanor The Great, Scarlett Johansson
  • Heads Or Tails?, Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis
  • Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan
  • The Last One For The Road, Francesco Sossai
  • L’inconnu de la Grande Arche, Stéphane Demoustier
  • Meteors, Hubert Charuel
  • The Mysterious Gaze Of The Flamingo, Diego Céspedes
  • My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr.
  • Once Upon A Time In Gaza, Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser
  • A Pale View Of The Hills, Kei Ishikawa
  • Pillion, Harry Lighton
  • Promised Sky – Erige Sehiri
  • The Plague, Charlie Polinger
  • Urchin, Harris Dickinson

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Unsecured Penguin in Cardboard Box Caused South African Helicopter Crash

Unsecured Penguin in Cardboard Box Caused South African Helicopter Crash
By April 11, 2025
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll Mattel Kenbassador NBA Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe

LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll
By April 10, 2025
Cannes 2025 Official Selection Unveiled: A Blend of Legends, Rising Voices, and Bold New Stories

Cannes 2025 Official Selection Unveiled: A Blend of Legends, Rising Voices, and Bold New Stories
By April 11, 2025
Starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa, Apple’s epic new drama “Chief of War,” premieres globally August 1, 2025 on Apple TV+. Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Sets August Premiere on Apple TV+ Thomas Paʻa Sibbett Apple TV See

Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Sets August Premiere on Apple TV+
By April 11, 2025
Apple’s highly anticipated comedic thriller “Murderbot,” starring and executive produced by Alexander Skarsgård, premieres globally on May 16, 2025 on Apple TV Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for 'Murderbot,' Sci-Fi Comedy Series Premiering May 16 Martha Wells

Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for ‘Murderbot,’ Sci-Fi Comedy Series Premiering May 16
By April 11, 2025
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll Mattel Kenbassador NBA Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe

LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll
By April 10, 2025
Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market Singapore Based SWC Global Nitin Kalra Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle.

Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market
By April 9, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level PhotoLeap AI Photo Editor

How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level
By April 9, 2025
Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation A24 and Kojima Productions Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley

Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation
By April 9, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...