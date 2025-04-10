Cannes 2025 Official Selection Unveiled: A Blend of Legends, Rising Voices, and Bold New Stories

The Cannes Film Festival has revealed its highly anticipated Official Selection for its 78th edition, running from May 13 to 24, 2025. Festival director Thierry Frémaux and president Iris Knobloch made the announcement in Paris, presenting a vibrant and diverse lineup that features both revered auteurs and exciting new voices in global cinema.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival Competition lineup includes 19 films selected from a record-breaking 2,909 feature submissions. The mix showcases celebrated filmmakers such as the Dardenne Brothers, Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater, and Joachim Trier alongside emerging talents like Ari Aster, Carla Simon, and Mascha Schilinski.

Veteran Powerhouses and New Stories

Among the most anticipated returns is Wes Anderson with The Phoenician Scheme, a spy comedy thriller featuring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, and Michael Cera. Meanwhile, the Dardenne Brothers present The Young Mother’s Home, a drama set in a shelter for young mothers — their tenth film in the Cannes Competition.

Joachim Trier reunites with The Worst Person In The World team for Sentimental Value, a generational drama starring Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård. Richard Linklater returns for the first time since 2006 with Nouvelle Vague, a French-language film chronicling the making of Godard’s Breathless.

Other returning auteurs include Sergei Loznitsa with Two Prosecutors, a historical drama set in Stalinist Russia, and Kleber Mendonça Filho with The Secret Agent, set during Brazil’s military dictatorship.

Cannes Film Festival: Rising Talent and Female Voices

Six female directors are featured in the main Cannes Film Festival Competition, reflecting a growing commitment to diversity. Julia Ducournau returns with Alpha, her follow-up to Palme d’Or winner Titane, starring Tahar Rahim and Golshifteh Farahani. Kelly Reichardt presents The Mastermind, an art heist drama with Josh O’Connor, while Hafsia Herzi’s La Petite Derniere explores identity and sexuality in suburban Paris.

Germany’s Mascha Schilinski debuts in Competition with Sound Of Falling, a multi-generational rural drama. Carla Simon brings Romería, about a teen’s journey to connect with her estranged family. Japan’s Chie Hayakawa offers Renoir, a poignant family story shaped by illness and memory.

Ari Aster’s first Cannes Competition entry, Eddington, features Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone in a pandemic-era Western filled with dark humour and political tension.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)

Global Stories, Big Names, and Cannes Firsts

This year’s opening film, Partir Un Jour by Amélie Bonnin, marks the first — debut feature launching the festival. Cannes also honours Robert De Niro with an honorary Palme d’Or and welcomes Juliette Binoche as president of the Competition jury.

The “Un Certain Regard” section includes directorial debuts from Scarlett Johansson with Eleanor The Great and Harris Dickinson with Urchin, further blending Hollywood stardom with indie storytelling.

From historical thrillers to queer romances and genre-bending narratives, Cannes 2025 promises a celebration of cinematic diversity. With this dynamic slate, the festival continues to position itself as the global stage where film artistry meets fresh perspectives.

Cannes Film Festival: Official selection

Competition

Alpha, Julia Ducournau

Dossier 137, Dominik Moll

Eddington, Ari Aster

Eagles Of The Republic, Tarik Saleh

Fuori, Mario Martone

The History Of Sound, Oliver Hermanus

The Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt

Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater

La Petite Derniere, Hafsia Herzi

The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson

Renoir, Chie Hayakawa

Romeria, Carla Simon

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonca Filho

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

A Simple Accident, Jafar Panahi

Sirat, Oliver Laxe

Sound Of Falling, Mascha Schilinski

Two Prosecutors, Sergei Loznitsa

The Young Mother’s Home, Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

Out of Competition

Colours Of Time, Cedric Klapisch

Highest 2 Lowest, Spike Lee

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie

Partir Un Jour, Amélie Bonnin – opening film

The Richest Woman In The World, Thierry Klifa

Vie Privée, Rebecca Zlotowski

Midnight Screenings

Dalloway, Yann Gozlan

Exit 8, Genki Kawamura

Sons Of The Neon Night, Juno Mak

Cannes Premiere

Amrum, Fatih Akin

Connemara, Alex Lutz

The Disappearance Of Josef Mengele, Kirill Serebrennikov

Orwell: 2+2=5, Raoul Peck

Splitsville, Mike Corvino

The Wave, Sebestian Lelio

Special Screenings

Bono: Stories Of Surrender, Andrew Dominik

A Magnificent Life, Sylvain Chomet

Tell Her That I Love Her, Romane Bohringer

Un Certain Regard