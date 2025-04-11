Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Cannes Film Festival Emma Stone

A24

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

Screen Plunge
Published on

Ari Aster, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Hereditary and Midsommar, is heading to the Cannes Film Festival with his most ambitious project yet: Eddington, a surreal Western drama featuring a loaded cast and a tone shrouded in Aster’s signature ambiguity. The first official image from the film has just dropped, courtesy of Pedro Pascal’s Instagram, and it’s already stirring anticipation—and speculation. The still reveals Joaquin Phoenix, decked out as a tense sheriff in full Western regalia, confronting Pascal’s character in a dust-blown New Mexico town. Phoenix raises his hand in a calming gesture while Pedro Pascal, visibly agitated, points at him—an intense moment suggesting a brewing conflict between the two men. Set against a classic Western backdrop, this image hints at a deeper, perhaps more twisted, narrative under the surface.

Ari Aster 'Eddington' starring Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix Heading to Cannes Film Festival

Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ starring Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix Heading to Cannes Film Festival

What We Know So Far

While details remain sparse, Eddington is described as a “contemporary Western with elements of black comedy” and is said to follow a couple stranded in what seems like a quaint, hospitable town—until nightfall, when its darker underbelly is revealed. Joaquin Phoenix plays the town’s sheriff with political ambitions, eyeing the mayor’s office—an office currently held by Pedro Pascal’s character. Their power dynamic, now teased in the first image, is likely to be one of the story’s central conflicts.

This marks Ari Aster’s second collaboration with Joaquin Phoenix after 2023’s Beau Is Afraid, a surreal tragicomedy that polarized critics and flopped at the box office. Still, Beau’s artistic ambition cemented Aster as a director willing to take bold risks. Eddington, which blends genres and tones, seems poised to continue that trend.

A Star-Studded Cast and Cannes Debut

Beyond Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, the ensemble cast is stacked: two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr. are all confirmed. Interestingly, despite the talent-packed lineup, the first official image centres solely on Phoenix and Pascal—perhaps signalling their characters as the film’s narrative core, with others playing more peripheral or symbolic roles.

The film will make its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for Aster. While his earlier films made their debuts at genre festivals or through A24’s boutique rollout strategy, Eddington will compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or. It’s a major leap for the filmmaker and a sign that A24 continues to back him even after Beau Is Afraid’s commercial disappointment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Can ‘Eddington’ Break the Aster Pattern?

With no theatrical release date announced yet, Eddington remains a mystery—much like its plot. Aster’s blend of psychological horror, dark comedy, and genre subversion has always polarized audiences. But Cannes may prove to be the perfect launchpad for a film that promises both philosophical tension and visual spectacle.

Eddington has its work cut out. Still, with Phoenix and Pascal at the helm and Cannes on its calendar, Aster’s latest could very well be the most enigmatic event of 2025.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion Capri Holdings Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, Prada CEO Andrea Guerra Donatella Versace Gianni Versace Trump Tariff

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion
By April 11, 2025
Unsecured Penguin in Cardboard Box Caused South African Helicopter Crash

Unsecured Penguin in Cardboard Box Caused South African Helicopter Crash
By April 11, 2025
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Cannes Film Festival Emma Stone

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’
By April 12, 2025
From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit ChatGPT Action figure Barbie dolls to Studio Ghibli-style reimaginings, The Simpsons, South Park, or Rick and Morty Sam Altman Studio Ghibli’s legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki

From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit
By April 12, 2025
Kendrick Lamar, SZA Release Romantic Video for “Luther”, But Drake "Nokia" Has Baby Girl Directed by Karena Evans Drake’s “In My Feelings” Drake's "Nokia" Music video shot in IMAX by Theo Skudra Luther Music Video

Kendrick Lamar, SZA Release Romantic Video for “Luther”, But Drake “Nokia” Has Baby Girl
By April 11, 2025
Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience

Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience
By April 11, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit ChatGPT Action figure Barbie dolls to Studio Ghibli-style reimaginings, The Simpsons, South Park, or Rick and Morty Sam Altman Studio Ghibli’s legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki

From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit
By April 12, 2025
Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience

Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience
By April 11, 2025
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...