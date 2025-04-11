Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

Ari Aster, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Hereditary and Midsommar, is heading to the Cannes Film Festival with his most ambitious project yet: Eddington, a surreal Western drama featuring a loaded cast and a tone shrouded in Aster’s signature ambiguity. The first official image from the film has just dropped, courtesy of Pedro Pascal’s Instagram, and it’s already stirring anticipation—and speculation. The still reveals Joaquin Phoenix, decked out as a tense sheriff in full Western regalia, confronting Pascal’s character in a dust-blown New Mexico town. Phoenix raises his hand in a calming gesture while Pedro Pascal, visibly agitated, points at him—an intense moment suggesting a brewing conflict between the two men. Set against a classic Western backdrop, this image hints at a deeper, perhaps more twisted, narrative under the surface.

What We Know So Far

While details remain sparse, Eddington is described as a “contemporary Western with elements of black comedy” and is said to follow a couple stranded in what seems like a quaint, hospitable town—until nightfall, when its darker underbelly is revealed. Joaquin Phoenix plays the town’s sheriff with political ambitions, eyeing the mayor’s office—an office currently held by Pedro Pascal’s character. Their power dynamic, now teased in the first image, is likely to be one of the story’s central conflicts.

This marks Ari Aster’s second collaboration with Joaquin Phoenix after 2023’s Beau Is Afraid, a surreal tragicomedy that polarized critics and flopped at the box office. Still, Beau’s artistic ambition cemented Aster as a director willing to take bold risks. Eddington, which blends genres and tones, seems poised to continue that trend.

A Star-Studded Cast and Cannes Debut

Beyond Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, the ensemble cast is stacked: two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr. are all confirmed. Interestingly, despite the talent-packed lineup, the first official image centres solely on Phoenix and Pascal—perhaps signalling their characters as the film’s narrative core, with others playing more peripheral or symbolic roles.

The film will make its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for Aster. While his earlier films made their debuts at genre festivals or through A24’s boutique rollout strategy, Eddington will compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or. It’s a major leap for the filmmaker and a sign that A24 continues to back him even after Beau Is Afraid’s commercial disappointment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Can ‘Eddington’ Break the Aster Pattern?

With no theatrical release date announced yet, Eddington remains a mystery—much like its plot. Aster’s blend of psychological horror, dark comedy, and genre subversion has always polarized audiences. But Cannes may prove to be the perfect launchpad for a film that promises both philosophical tension and visual spectacle.

Eddington has its work cut out. Still, with Phoenix and Pascal at the helm and Cannes on its calendar, Aster’s latest could very well be the most enigmatic event of 2025.