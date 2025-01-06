Golden Globes Winners 2025: Excellence in Film and Television

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards honoured a dazzling array of talent across film and television. Hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2025, the ceremony highlighted groundbreaking performances, captivating narratives, and outstanding creative achievements.

Film Winners

The musical or comedy category saw Emilia Pérez claim the top prize, solidifying its place as a standout feature of the year. In the drama category, The Brutalist emerged victorious, captivating audiences with its profound storytelling.

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) earned a Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a Drama for his powerful performance, while Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) won Best Female Actor in a Drama. In musical or comedy performances, Sebastian Stan (A Different Man) and Demi Moore (The Substance) took a Golden Globe for their exceptional roles.

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez also won Best Film—Non-English Language, showcasing the power of international storytelling. The film’s original song, El Mal, won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, adding another accolade to its list. Meanwhile, Challengers won Best Original Score, further cementing its artistic impact.

Brady Corbet was named Best Director for his work on The Brutalist, a testament to his visionary approach to filmmaking. Peter Straughan’s screenplay for Conclave won a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, highlighting the brilliance of narrative craft.

The animated category was led by Flow, which captured audiences with its creativity and emotional depth.

Television Winners

Shōgun won the Best Drama Series in television, while Hacks was celebrated as the Best Musical or Comedy Series. Baby Reindeer, a compelling portrayal of complex themes, won the limited series category.

Anna Sawai (Shōgun) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun) triumphed in the drama acting categories, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) were recognized for their comedic roles. Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) won a Golden Globe for their performances in a limited series.

Supporting roles on television were celebrated with wins for Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun) and Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer). These performers brought depth and nuance to their characters, earning well-deserved accolades.

Special Recognitions

Wicked received the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award, recognizing its significant cultural and commercial impact. Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady) was also celebrated for her standup comedy special, which showcased her sharp wit and humour.

A Night to Remember

The 82nd Golden Globes spotlighted seasoned artists like Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Colin Farrell, Jodie Foster and some amazing rising stars, celebrating their contributions to entertainment. From powerful performances to compelling narratives, this year’s winners exemplified the best in storytelling, creativity, and artistic excellence.

The evening was a vibrant celebration of diversity in talent, genre, and vision, leaving audiences excited about the future of film and television.