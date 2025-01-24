2025 Oscars: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Dominates with 13 Nominations, Historic Firsts, and Shocking Snubs

The 2025 Academy Awards nominations are out, setting the stage for a vibrant and competitive Oscars season. Leading the pack is Emilia Pérez, a bold musical chronicling a drug kingpin’s journey through gender-affirming surgery. The Netflix release garnered 13 nominations and stands out for its compelling narrative and groundbreaking representation. Close behind are Wicked and The Brutalist, each with 10 nods, showcasing the range of cinematic excellence celebrated this year.

List of all 2025 Oscar nominations.

Diversity and History in the Spotlight

This year’s Oscar nominations highlight a surge in diverse storytelling. Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón made history as the first openly transgender actor to get an Oscar nomination, competing in the Best Actress category. The film’s exploration of identity and transformation resonated with critics and audiences alike.

The Oscars also spotlighted unconventional narratives. Demi Moore celebrated for her career resurgence, earned a nomination for her chilling role in The Substance, a horror film critiquing sexism and ageism in Hollywood. Meanwhile, The Brutalist, a meditation on the immigrant experience, earned accolades for its thought-provoking narrative and director Brady Corbet’s decade-long dedication to the project.

2025 Oscar nominations – Star-Studded

The Best Actor category features a dynamic lineup. Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown cements his reputation as a versatile actor, while Adrien Brody’s powerful performance in The Brutalist has critics buzzing. Sebastian Stan’s controversial role as Donald Trump in The Apprentice adds an intriguing political angle to the race.

In the Best Actress category, Cynthia Erivo dazzles as Elphaba in Wicked, alongside standout performances from Mikey Madison in Anora and Fernanda Torres in I’m Still Here.

Breakthroughs in Directing

The Best Director category showcases a mix of established auteurs and emerging voices. French director Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez) and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) bring European flair to the competition, while indie maverick Sean Baker (Anora) and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) bridge the gap between arthouse and mainstream cinema.

Blockbusters and Streaming Platforms

While indie films dominate many categories, blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and Wicked reflect Hollywood’s evolving landscape. Universal Pictures led the pack with 25 Oscar nominations, while Netflix continued to disrupt the industry with 16 nods, driven by Emilia Pérez and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

The rise of streaming platforms has reshaped how audiences consume cinema. The Academy’s decision to stream the March 2 ceremony on Hulu underscores the shift towards digital platforms, making the Oscars more accessible than ever.

Challenges and Triumphs

This year’s Oscar nominations arrive amid challenges for Hollywood. Wildfires ravaging Los Angeles caused voting delays and brought a sombre tone to the celebrations. Meanwhile, the industry grapples with post-pandemic recovery, labour strikes, and corporate restructuring.

Despite these hurdles, the 2025 Oscars remain a testament to filmmakers’ resilience and creativity. Conan O’Brien, hosting for the first time, promises to bring humour and levity to a night honouring cinema’s finest.

The 2025 Oscars will celebrate cinematic achievements and highlight critical conversations about diversity, representation, and the evolving nature of the film industry. With innovative storytelling, star power, and historical milestones, this year’s ceremony is poised to be a memorable chapter in Oscar history.

The winners of the 2025 Academy Awards will be unveiled on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, and audiences worldwide will eagerly tune in to celebrate the magic of movies.