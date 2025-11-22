Connect with us

Tilda Swinton Makes Rare Appearance with Partner Sandro Kopp at Wes Anderson’s London Archive Exhibition

Tilda Swinton Makes Rare Appearance with Partner Sandro Kopp at Wes Anderson’s London Archive Exhibition

Tilda Swinton Makes Rare Appearance with Partner Sandro Kopp at Wes Anderson’s London Archive Exhibition

Tilda Swinton, one of cinema’s most enigmatic and beloved performers, made a rare public appearance alongside her longtime partner, artist Sandro Kopp, at a private viewing of Wes Anderson: The Archives at London’s Design Museum on Wednesday night. The actress, 65, is famously low-profile in her personal life, making the sighting a standout moment for fans and industry observers alike.

A United Appearance at a Special Celebration of Wes Anderson’s Work

Swinton and Kopp attended the exclusive preview to support director Wes Anderson, with whom Swinton has collaborated extensively. Their partnership spans several of Anderson’s most iconic films, including Moonrise Kingdom (2012), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Isle of Dogs (2018), The French Dispatch (2021), and Asteroid City (2023).

The event celebrated the opening of Wes Anderson: The Archives, a major exhibition showcasing more than 700 objects that trace the filmmaker’s distinctive visual and narrative style over his 30-year career. Opening to the public on Thursday and running until July next year, it marks the first time such an extensive archive of Anderson’s work has been exhibited in the UK.

A Glimpse Into the Couple’s Private World

Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp, who share a 17-year age difference, have been together since meeting on the set of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 2004. Swinton played the White Witch while Kopp appeared as a centaur — a meeting that sparked a partnership that remains strong more than two decades later.

The couple live together in Nairn, Scotland, in the home Tilda Swinton once shared with her ex-partner, playwright John Byrne, with whom she shares twins Honor and Xavier, now 26. Swinton has long emphasized the peaceful and supportive dynamics within her blended family, once remarking that the situation is “all quite boring really” because everyone gets on so well. She has often highlighted the friendship shared between Byrne and Kopp, describing the arrangement as “a very happy situation.”

 

Quirky Fashion and a Classic Wes Anderson Guest List

True to her distinctive style, Swinton arrived in a beige PVC co-ord paired with a black polo neck, complemented by her trademark bleached-blonde hair. Kopp opted for a velvet suit and red tie, creating a visually striking pair that reflected the eccentric aesthetic often found in Anderson’s films.

The director himself was photographed beaming beside Swinton as guests explored the exhibition’s meticulously curated sets, props, costumes, and storyboards — a treasure trove for fans of his signature, symmetrical world-building.

