Most cinemas across the world have reopened their doors, giving film lovers the chance to watch delayed releases and new movies of their best actors and actresses on the big screen. However, a number of studios are releasing films simultaneously on the OTT platforms and multiplexes, like Disney+ did with Black Widow.









This has been termed as “hybrid releases” as the coronavirus’ delta variant hampered full-fledged return to theatres. And now with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters available, film lovers can slowly and steadily return to the theatres.

Here is a list of the 10 biggest movies (Bollywood/Hollywood) to look out for the rest of the 2021:

Godzilla vs. Kong

The monsters took their battle to the big screen in March 2021. It has rainstorms and explosions and into-the-wormhole light shows, giant mammals, reptiles and amphibians and beasts alike, and much more. Godzilla vs. Kong continues this series tradition of moving the master narrative about the Monarch project forward while letting each successive team of filmmakers do their own thing.

It linked the films across release years and story decades. The most disarming thing about the Monsterverse is its horror, sorrow, and incredulity at the sight of humans dodging extinction-level threats while failing to accept that they can’t defeat, reverse or even negotiate with them.

Time to Dance

Starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif (Katrina Kaif’s sister) in the lead, the film is a nice watch. The story is about making it to UK and winning London’s biggest Ballroom and Latin dance championship. But a wrong step Isha injures her leg which leads William saying goodbye to her.

Sooraj Pancholi, portraying the role of Rishabh is a part-time street dancer and works as a waiter. He learns dancing and partners with Isha for the dance competition. Watch the film to see who wins and who loses, and off course the dance moves!

Mortal Kombat

Depicted from an iconic video game series, director Simon McQuoid smartly opens the movie in the 17th century to establish why Hanzo Hasashi, aka Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) is out for revenge against Bi-Han, aka Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

McQuoid never forgets that the fighters are the film’s main attraction. The generous action is mostly satisfying, with the plus factor being that all the actors are doing the vast majority of their own stunts.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

As ToI put it Sandeep and Pinky is convoluted, crafty and conspicuous by the class divide that runs deep between its protagonists. These are good elements for a film that is projected as a suspenseful dark comedy, but this film shows only glimpses of it, in spurts.

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, writer-director Dibaker Banerjee tries to weave in various underlying themes that represent the many Indias that co-exist within the nation. From bank scams that target the country’s poor to the privileged and educated corporates for whom people are just numbers. This movie is worth the time.

Above Suspicion

The film is based on one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history. Emilia Clark stars as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life in the coal mining town of Kentucky.

Susan is recruited as a FBI informant for a high-profile case, but as her relationship with the FBI agent deepens, so does danger. The film also stars Jack Huston, Karl Glusman, Thora Birch and Sophie Lowe.

99 Songs

Starring Ehan Bhatt, Edilsy Vargas and Lisa Ray, the story is about a young musician who wants to make a song to reunite with the love of his life. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy with AR Rahman music score, this movie is a must watch.

The main character Jai (played by Ehan Bhatt) is challenged to compose a 100 songs before he can think of marrying Sophie (played by Edilsy Vargas). Jai’s arduous journey takes him to the beautiful and picturesque rolling hills of Shillong.

Dune

This adventure filled, sci-fi film is a mythic and emotionally charged hero’ journey. It’s a story about Paul Atreides, a gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Dune stars Babs Olusanmokun, Charlotte Rampling, Chen Chang etc.

Roohi

Watch this if you want a good dose of entertainment. Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor play lead roles in this horror-comedy. Director Hardik Mehta tries to blend the two genres in Roohi and succeeds to a large degree. The three lead actors complement each other’s performances.

Rajkummar pulls off another part that has him playing the small-town guy with colored hair and a goofy smile; Varun stands out with his comic timing and pitch-perfect expressions; and Janhvi delivers the chills!

The Vault

If you love fast-paced thrillers with a bit of twist, The Vault is a must watch. This is a Spanish heist movie which is most set around Madrid’s historic Bank of Spain building.

Its about a crew of hard working amateur bank robbers, who under the leadership of Walter (Liam Cunningham) chase after a chest of 17th century gold coins. The bank’s Spanish setting should matter more since that’s what sets The Vault apart from Ocean’s Eleven heist movies.

Madam Chief Minister

Starring Richa Chadha in the lead, Madam Chief Minister is power-packed and very much an eye-opener. Writer-director Subhash Kapoor, in the opening scene, shows how a Dalit groom’s procession ends up in a bloody shootout just because its an inconvenience for an upper-caste Thakur family.

Madam Chief Minister shows Richa Chadha as a fiery, hot-headed young woman, whose whirlwind affair with an upcoming politician, almost costs her, her life. But a respected grass-root level Dalit leader known as Masterji (Saurabh Shukla) takes her under his wing and thus begins her journey in the murky world of politics and power.