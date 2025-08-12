Tyler, the Creator Joins Chalamet in “Marty Supreme” – Trailer Drops Tomorrow

Tyler, the Creator is officially stepping into Hollywood. The Grammy-winning rapper, producer, and fashion visionary is set to make his film debut in Marty Supreme, an upcoming A24 sports drama directed by Josh Safdie, best known for Uncut Gems. After dominating music for over a decade and building his Golf Wang fashion empire, Tyler is now expanding his creative universe to the big screen. The first official trailer for Marty Supreme drops tomorrow, and anticipation is already through the roof.

What We Know About Marty Supreme

The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a professional ping-pong player fighting to be taken seriously in his quest for greatness. Inspired loosely by real-life table tennis legend Marty Reisman—who won 22 major titles from 1946 to 2002—the story blends sports drama with Josh Safdie’s signature gritty, high-stakes style.







Alongside Timothée Chalamet and Tyler, the Creator, the star-studded cast includes Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Fran Drescher, Kevin O’Leary, Sandra Bernhard, and Philippe Petit. Ronald Bronstein, who co-wrote Uncut Gems, joins Josh Safdie again for this project, raising expectations for a tense, unpredictable ride.

While details about Tyler, the Creator’s role are still under wraps, his casting has generated major buzz among fans eager to see how his eccentric charisma and sharp comedic timing will translate to film.

The First Look

Timothée Chalamet and Tyler, the Creator shared the official poster for Marty Supreme on Instagram. It features Timothée Chalamet in a vintage USA Olympic-style tracksuit, with the tagline “Dream big.” The stark, minimalist design only adds to the mystery surrounding the project.

Timothée Chalamet teased the trailer drop with a cryptic caption: “👀 TMRW 🤭.” Given A24’s track record for turning unconventional premises into cinematic gold, tomorrow’s reveal could be the start of a major awards-season push.

A Christmas Day Release

Marty Supreme will hit theaters on December 25, 2025, making it a high-profile holiday release. For Tyler, the Creator fans, that means the Grammy-winning artist could be part of many families’ holiday plans this year.

This marks the second big-screen sports role for Timothée Chalamet after his critically acclaimed work in A Complete Unknown, but for Tyler, it’s a brand-new chapter—one that could signal a shift toward more acting projects in the future.

Given the film’s mix of star power, unique subject matter, and Josh Safdie’s proven ability to create cultural moments, Marty Supreme is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated releases. And with Tyler, the Creator on board, expect a soundtrack and style game just as bold as the performances.