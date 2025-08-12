Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tyler, the Creator Joins Chalamet in “Marty Supreme” – Trailer Drops Tomorrow

Tyler, the Creator Joins Chalamet in “Marty Supreme” – Trailer Drops Tomorrow

A24

Tyler, the Creator Joins Chalamet in “Marty Supreme” – Trailer Drops Tomorrow

Screen Plunge
Published on

Tyler, the Creator is officially stepping into Hollywood. The Grammy-winning rapper, producer, and fashion visionary is set to make his film debut in Marty Supreme, an upcoming A24 sports drama directed by Josh Safdie, best known for Uncut Gems. After dominating music for over a decade and building his Golf Wang fashion empire, Tyler is now expanding his creative universe to the big screen. The first official trailer for Marty Supreme drops tomorrow, and anticipation is already through the roof.

What We Know About Marty Supreme

The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a professional ping-pong player fighting to be taken seriously in his quest for greatness. Inspired loosely by real-life table tennis legend Marty Reisman—who won 22 major titles from 1946 to 2002—the story blends sports drama with Josh Safdie’s signature gritty, high-stakes style.



Alongside Timothée Chalamet and Tyler, the Creator, the star-studded cast includes Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Fran Drescher, Kevin O’Leary, Sandra Bernhard, and Philippe Petit. Ronald Bronstein, who co-wrote Uncut Gems, joins Josh Safdie again for this project, raising expectations for a tense, unpredictable ride.

While details about Tyler, the Creator’s role are still under wraps, his casting has generated major buzz among fans eager to see how his eccentric charisma and sharp comedic timing will translate to film.

The First Look

Timothée Chalamet and Tyler, the Creator shared the official poster for Marty Supreme on Instagram. It features Timothée Chalamet in a vintage USA Olympic-style tracksuit, with the tagline “Dream big.” The stark, minimalist design only adds to the mystery surrounding the project.

Timothée Chalamet teased the trailer drop with a cryptic caption: “👀 TMRW 🤭.” Given A24’s track record for turning unconventional premises into cinematic gold, tomorrow’s reveal could be the start of a major awards-season push.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A24 (@a24)

A Christmas Day Release

Marty Supreme will hit theaters on December 25, 2025, making it a high-profile holiday release. For Tyler, the Creator fans, that means the Grammy-winning artist could be part of many families’ holiday plans this year.

This marks the second big-screen sports role for Timothée Chalamet after his critically acclaimed work in A Complete Unknown, but for Tyler, it’s a brand-new chapter—one that could signal a shift toward more acting projects in the future.

Given the film’s mix of star power, unique subject matter, and Josh Safdie’s proven ability to create cultural moments, Marty Supreme is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated releases. And with Tyler, the Creator on board, expect a soundtrack and style game just as bold as the performances.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight
By August 12, 2025
UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection

UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection
By August 12, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Announce Engagement After Nine-Year Romance

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Announce Engagement After Nine-Year Romance
By August 12, 2025
Angelina Jolie Dazzles in First Look at Couture, Alice Winocour’s Paris Fashion Week Drama

Angelina Jolie Dazzles in First Look at Couture, Alice Winocour’s Paris Fashion Week Drama
By August 13, 2025
Tyler, the Creator Joins Chalamet in “Marty Supreme” – Trailer Drops Tomorrow

Tyler, the Creator Joins Chalamet in “Marty Supreme” – Trailer Drops Tomorrow
By August 13, 2025
Johnny Depp in Talks for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Comeback, Says Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Johnny Depp in Talks for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Comeback, Says Producer Jerry Bruckheimer
By August 13, 2025
Ford Bets $5B on a Radical $30K Electric Pickup to Rival Tesla and Chinese EV Giants

Ford Bets $5B on a Radical $30K Electric Pickup to Rival Tesla and Chinese EV Giants
By August 13, 2025
Elon Musk’s xAI to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings, Accusing Favoritism Toward OpenAI

Elon Musk’s xAI to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings, Accusing Favoritism Toward OpenAI
By August 13, 2025
Sixfold Surge in Cyberattacks and $1B in Losses Put Global Semiconductor Industry on High Alert CloudSEK Report

Sixfold Surge in Cyberattacks and $1B in Losses Put Global Semiconductor Industry on High Alert
By August 12, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Joe Budden Trolls Drake’s Gambling Livestream, Internet Lights Up Over Rap Feud

Joe Budden Trolls Drake’s Gambling Livestream, Internet Lights Up Over Rap Feud
By August 13, 2025
Elon Musk’s xAI to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings, Accusing Favoritism Toward OpenAI

Elon Musk’s xAI to Sue Apple Over App Store Rankings, Accusing Favoritism Toward OpenAI
By August 13, 2025
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight
By August 12, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You” Elon Musk Donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Files

News

Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You”
To Top
Loading...