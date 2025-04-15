Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ Series Officially Greenlit by Prime Video

Prime Video has officially given the green light to a highly anticipated reimagining of Carrie, based on Stephen King’s classic horror novel. Helming the eight-episode series is acclaimed horror auteur Mike Flanagan, best known for chilling fan favourites like The Fall of the House of Usher, Midnight Mass, and The Haunting of Hill House. Mike Flanagan will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner and will also direct select episodes of the series. The project is being developed under Amazon MGM Studios, with Trevor Macy, Flanagan’s longtime producing partner, joining as executive producer. The series marks one of several MGM film properties being reimagined for television since Amazon’s acquisition of the Amazon MGM studio. Other titles reportedly in the pipeline include Tomb Raider, Poltergeist, Legally Blonde, and Barber Shop.

Flanagan began assembling the creative team quickly, opening a writers’ room in the late fall of last year. Though the series has been quietly cast, sources reveal that Summer H. Howell (Hunter Hunter) is negotiating to star as Carrie White, the socially isolated teen at the story’s centre. Rising star Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) is set to play her high school adversary, Sue Snell.

Described as a “reimagining,” the series offers a modern take on Stephen King’s alienation, power, and trauma story. It follows Carrie White, a misfit teenager who lives under the suffocating control of her ultra-religious mother. After her father’s sudden death, Carrie finds herself thrown into the chaotic world of high school. As bullying intensifies, she begins to uncover strange and powerful telekinetic abilities.

“Carrie is an iconic story that has withstood the test of time with continued cultural relevance,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “With Mike Flanagan at the helm and the accomplished team assembled, including executive producer Trevor Macy, this provocative series is sure to captivate our global customers.”

This isn’t the first time Carrie has been adapted. The original 1976 film, directed by Brian De Palma and starring Sissy Spacek, became an instant classic and earned two Academy Award nominations. It was followed by multiple remakes and a stage musical, with the 2013 film reboot starring Chloë Grace Moretz as the titular character.

However, Mike Flanagan’s involvement signals a more psychologically rich and emotionally grounded approach. Known for blending horror with human depth and thematic resonance, Mike Flanagan’s take on Carrie is expected to explore grief, girlhood, and supernatural rage with a contemporary lens.

The new series adds to Mike Flanagan’s growing reputation as one of modern horror’s most compelling storytellers. While no release date has been announced, the buzz surrounding Carrie is already strong, fueled by a loyal fanbase eager to see what Flanagan does with one of horror’s most enduring characters.

As Prime Video continues to expand its horror and prestige TV offerings, Carrie could prove to be one of its most explosive adaptations yet.