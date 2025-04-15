Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ Series Officially Greenlit by Prime Video

Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ Series Officially Greenlit by Prime Video Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM

Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ Series Officially Greenlit by Prime Video

Screen Plunge
Published on

Prime Video has officially given the green light to a highly anticipated reimagining of Carrie, based on Stephen King’s classic horror novel. Helming the eight-episode series is acclaimed horror auteur Mike Flanagan, best known for chilling fan favourites like The Fall of the House of Usher, Midnight Mass, and The Haunting of Hill House. Mike Flanagan will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner and will also direct select episodes of the series. The project is being developed under Amazon MGM Studios, with Trevor Macy, Flanagan’s longtime producing partner, joining as executive producer. The series marks one of several MGM film properties being reimagined for television since Amazon’s acquisition of the Amazon MGM studio. Other titles reportedly in the pipeline include Tomb Raider, Poltergeist, Legally Blonde, and Barber Shop.

Flanagan began assembling the creative team quickly, opening a writers’ room in the late fall of last year. Though the series has been quietly cast, sources reveal that Summer H. Howell (Hunter Hunter) is negotiating to star as Carrie White, the socially isolated teen at the story’s centre. Rising star Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) is set to play her high school adversary, Sue Snell.

Described as a “reimagining,” the series offers a modern take on Stephen King’s alienation, power, and trauma story. It follows Carrie White, a misfit teenager who lives under the suffocating control of her ultra-religious mother. After her father’s sudden death, Carrie finds herself thrown into the chaotic world of high school. As bullying intensifies, she begins to uncover strange and powerful telekinetic abilities.

“Carrie is an iconic story that has withstood the test of time with continued cultural relevance,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “With Mike Flanagan at the helm and the accomplished team assembled, including executive producer Trevor Macy, this provocative series is sure to captivate our global customers.”

This isn’t the first time Carrie has been adapted. The original 1976 film, directed by Brian De Palma and starring Sissy Spacek, became an instant classic and earned two Academy Award nominations. It was followed by multiple remakes and a stage musical, with the 2013 film reboot starring Chloë Grace Moretz as the titular character.

However, Mike Flanagan’s involvement signals a more psychologically rich and emotionally grounded approach. Known for blending horror with human depth and thematic resonance, Mike Flanagan’s take on Carrie is expected to explore grief, girlhood, and supernatural rage with a contemporary lens.

The new series adds to Mike Flanagan’s growing reputation as one of modern horror’s most compelling storytellers. While no release date has been announced, the buzz surrounding Carrie is already strong, fueled by a loyal fanbase eager to see what Flanagan does with one of horror’s most enduring characters.

As Prime Video continues to expand its horror and prestige TV offerings, Carrie could prove to be one of its most explosive adaptations yet.

John Krasinski to Reprise Role of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in Upcoming Amazon MGM Film


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns

Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns
By April 15, 2025
Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face” Days Before Dreamboy

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face”
By April 15, 2025
Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez - 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight Aisha Bowe NASA Amanda Nguyễn Kerianne Flynn Amazon Founder NS-31

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez – 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight
By April 14, 2025
Netflix Saddles Up for Romance and Rivalry in New Western Drama Ransom Canyon Josh Duhamel Minka Kelly James Brolin Yellowstone Western Texas Hill Country

Netflix Saddles Up for Romance and Rivalry in New Western Drama Ransom Canyon
By April 15, 2025
Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ Series Officially Greenlit by Prime Video Amazon MGM

Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ Series Officially Greenlit by Prime Video
By April 15, 2025
‘Saturday Night Live UK’ Gathers Momentum with James Longman Tipped as Showrunner SNL UK

‘Saturday Night Live UK’ Gathers Momentum with James Longman Tipped as Showrunner
By April 15, 2025
Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case Lifestyle Equities CV and Lifestyle Licensing BV e-commerce symbol amazon e-infringement

Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case
By April 15, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies

Smartphones without connectors: contactless charging and data transfer technologies
By April 12, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Drake Names His Favorite Albums—And Explains Why They Matter 2013’s Nothing Was The Same, and 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. Her Loss 21 Savage Views Adin Ross Kick Livestream

Drake Names His Favorite Albums—And Explains Why They Matter
By April 15, 2025
Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns

Fake PDF Converters Used to Spread ArechClient2 Malware, CloudSEK Warns
By April 15, 2025
Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez - 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight Aisha Bowe NASA Amanda Nguyễn Kerianne Flynn Amazon Founder NS-31

Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezoz Fiancée Lauren Sánchez – 6 Women Crew To Space on a Blue Origin Flight
By April 14, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...