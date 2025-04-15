‘Saturday Night Live UK’ Gathers Momentum with James Longman Tipped as Showrunner

The iconic American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live is officially heading across the Atlantic, and the British comedy scene is buzzing. Set to launch in 2026, Saturday Night Live UK will aim to bring the fast-paced, live format to British audiences — and its creators are pulling in top-tier talent to make it happen. James Longman, the Emmy-winning executive producer behind The Late Late Show with James Corden, could be at the helm.

While a deal hasn’t been finalized, sources say James Longman is already in talks to take the reins as showrunner. Known affectionately in the industry as “Longers,” Longman’s impressive track record includes both UK and US comedy, such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Alan Carr: Chatty Man, and Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was…

His Hollywood credentials — particularly his work alongside James Corden and Ben Winston — are expected to help SNL UK attract major guest stars, an area where British late-night shows have often struggled. Since The Late Late Show ended in 2023, James Longman has launched his own production company, Jolly Octopus, and is reportedly already reaching out to potential writers and cast members for the new project.

Suzi Aplin, another heavy-hitter in UK comedy entertainment, joins him on the production side. Aplin’s background includes producing TFI Friday, Comic Relief, and Backstage with Katherine Ryan. Her experience in live broadcasts is expected to be invaluable to the production.

The UK version of SNL is being co-produced by Sky, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Michaels, the legendary creator of the original Saturday Night Live, is expected to be closely involved, running masterclasses and bringing over American SNL writers to help guide the British team.

However, the adaptation faces real challenges. British audiences are more familiar with SNL through viral clips than full episodes, and previous attempts to translate American late-night formats to the UK have largely failed — ITV’s The Nightly Show being a prime example.

Critics also point out the differences in comedic tradition. US sketch shows are often slick, fast, and full of celebrity spectacle, while UK comedy has historically thrived on grassroots group dynamics and satire. Still, some believe SNL UK could become a powerful talent incubator, much like Channel 4’s Friday Night Live did in the ’80s for stars like Harry Enfield and Ben Elton.

“This is a huge opportunity to discover and elevate new British talent,” said comedy producer Jimmy Mulville, emphasizing the importance of building a uniquely British version rather than simply copying the American formula.

Despite the risks, industry insiders are optimistic. With the backing of Sky, the leadership of seasoned producers, and the credibility of Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live UK could become a rare success story in the transatlantic comedy space — as long as it finds its own voice.