HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series Unveils 9 New Cast Members, Including Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, and the Dursleys

In the most thrilling update yet for Harry Potter fans, HBO has revealed nine new cast members for its highly anticipated TV reboot of the beloved fantasy saga. Among the newly announced roles are Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, and the infamous Dursley family — all set to make their mark in the series’ first season, which will cover Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Lox Pratt will step into the role of Draco Malfoy, made iconic by Tom Felton in the original Warner Bros. films. Joining him is Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Draco’s aristocratic father. Rounding out the list are Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

This new round of casting signals HBO’s serious commitment to delivering a faithful and detailed adaptation of J K Rowling’s Harry Potter book series, with a focus on aligning character ages and backstories more closely with the original novels. Notably, Petunia and Vernon Dursley—traditionally portrayed by older actors in the films—will now appear more age-appropriate, aligning with the book’s portrayal of them being in their mid-thirties when the story begins.







These actors join a growing ensemble of previously announced stars, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. The series will also feature Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

HBO reiterated that each of the seven books will be adapted into a separate season, promising a “faithful adaptation” that explores every corner of the Wizarding World. According to the network, “The series will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.”

Directed by Mark Mylod (Succession) and showrun by Francesca Gardiner (His Dark Materials), the new Harry Potter series is being executive produced by J K Rowling herself, alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman, who produced the original films.

Set to stream exclusively on Max, the series will debut in multiple global markets, including the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Turkey.

With bold casting choices and a promise of greater depth, HBO’s Harry Potter reboot aims to cast a new spell over longtime fans and first-time viewers alike.