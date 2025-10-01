Jeremy Allen White Channels Bruce Springsteen in Electrifying “Born to Run” Clip from Deliver Me From Nowhere

A fresh trailer for the highly anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has fans buzzing. The minute-long clip shows Emmy-winner Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) stepping into the iconic boots of “The Boss” himself, performing Springsteen’s anthemic 1975 hit “Born to Run.” Filmed as a recreation of the E Street Band’s 1981 show at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, the scene features a sweat-drenched White gripping the mic as thousands of extras roar back every lyric.

The resemblance is uncanny. Jeremy Allen White channels Bruce Springsteen’s revival-preacher stage energy, complete with neck flexes, piercing eye contact, and that signature raspy bellow. For longtime fans, it’s a spine-tingling glimpse at what’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious music biopics in years.







Deliver Me From Nowhere

Directed by Scott Cooper and produced by 20th Century Studios, “Deliver Me From Nowhere” chronicles Bruce Springsteen’s early-1980s creative period surrounding the recording of “Nebraska”—the stark, haunting album that helped redefine his career. Alongside White, the film features an ensemble cast including Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Marc Maron, Gabby Hoffman, Stephen Graham, and Johnny Cannizzaro.

The movie is slated for a wide theatrical release on October 24, 2025. Early screenings at the New York Film Festival drew standing ovations, with Springsteen himself surprising the crowd by performing an acoustic “Land of Hopes and Dreams” after the premiere.

Bruce Springsteen Gives His Blessing

The Boss’s appearance at the NYFF premiere—and his photo-op with Jeremy Allen White and Matthew Anthony Pellicano, who plays the young Springsteen—signals the rock legend’s endorsement of the project. Industry insiders say Springsteen’s team worked closely with producers to ensure accuracy in both music and storytelling.

The buzz extends beyond the movie itself. On the same day as the premiere, Walkmen’s Walter Martin, Lucy Dacus, and The National’s Matt Berninger recorded a new rendition of “Dancing in the Dark” at New York’s famed Power Station studio, where Springsteen recorded Born in the U.S.A. Their collaboration adds another layer to the Springsteen renaissance sweeping pop culture ahead of the film’s debut.

If the new clip is any indication, Deliver Me From Nowhere could deliver the electric rush of a Springsteen arena show while offering intimate insight into one of rock’s most pivotal eras. With White’s uncanny performance and the Boss’s active involvement, the biopic has already vaulted to the top of 2025’s must-see movie list.